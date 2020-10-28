Dungarvan officially stripped of Waterford intermediate football title

Dungarvan have accepted their punishment from Waterford GAA and will relinquish their intermediate football title (stock image)

Dungarvan have officially been stripped of their Waterford intermediate football title, bringing this damaging Covid-19 controversy to a close.

A Waterford GAA statement, issued this evening, confirmed that the club has accepted its punishment.

Waterford’s management executive had launched an investigation, earlier this month, after it emerged that a Dungarvan player had lined out in the county IFC decider against Kill while awaiting the result of a Covid test.

He subsequently discovered that he had tested positive for the virus.

A number of individual club members, reportedly six, have also been suspended.

It emerged earlier this week that Deise chiefs were recommending these censures under Rule 7.2 (e) of the Official Guide, namely "misconduct considered to have discredited the association".

Tonight's statement confirmed: "Further to the investigation into matters arising from the intermediate football final and the positive Covid-19 case, the management executive of Waterford County Board wishes to advise that the individual suspensions and the penalties of disqualification and fine for Dungarvan GAA Club have been accepted.

"The management executive would like to thank the officers and members of Dungarvan GAA for their full co-operation with the investigation.

"Waterford GAA will be making no further comment on the matter."

After beating Kill in the October 4 decider, Dungarvan subsequently apologised for fielding the player in question and acknowledged that errors were made by the club "in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines."

The club also stressed that "the player involved was following the club's interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post-match celebrations, and was acting in good faith."

Online Editors