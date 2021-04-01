| 6.5°C Dublin

Dubs training session puts re-start of season in doubt

Session at Innisfails will embarrass GAA, occurring just hours after Association’s warning

Dublin midfielder and reigning Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton during yesterday's training session at Innisfails Expand

Frank Roche Email

A question mark has been left hanging over the GAA’s return-to-play roadmap after members of the Dublin football squad convened for an early-morning training session yesterday.

All GAA units had been expressly warned by Croke Park, on Tuesday evening, that any breach of the current ban on collective training could put the broader plan for a resumption of GAA activity “in serious jeopardy”.

But within 12 hours of that announcement a group of senior Dublin players, including several readily identifiable star members of Dessie Farrell’s squad, were gathering in Innisfails GAA club, Balgriffin, off the Malahide Road in north Dublin, for a non-contact training session.

