Dubs training session puts re-start of season in doubt

A question mark has been left hanging over the GAA’s return-to-play roadmap after members of the Dublin football squad convened for an early-morning training session yesterday.

All GAA units had been expressly warned by Croke Park, on Tuesday evening, that any breach of the current ban on collective training could put the broader plan for a resumption of GAA activity “in serious jeopardy”.

But within 12 hours of that announcement a group of senior Dublin players, including several readily identifiable star members of Dessie Farrell’s squad, were gathering in Innisfails GAA club, Balgriffin, off the Malahide Road in north Dublin, for a non-contact training session.

In exclusive photographs taken by the Irish Independent, at least nine footballers can be seen taking part in a running drill while being overseen by an instructor, whose back is turned to the camera.

There was no official comment from Dublin GAA last night, despite attempts via phone call and text to elicit a response from Farrell, the Dublin team media spokesperson and county board chairperson Michael Seavers.

But the controversy is likely to prove an acute embarrassment for the wider Association, involving as it does the most successful team in football history, and coming the very morning after Taoiseach Micheál Martin had confirmed senior inter-county squads could resume collective training from April 19.

The GAA followed up promptly with a direct circular on Tuesday evening, stressing the imperative that no collective sessions be held between now and the prescribed return dates for inter-county and for underage club training.

Whereas Croke Park has yet to unveil its revamped fixtures calendar, the plan will also certainly start with the launch of slimmed-down national football and hurling leagues from mid-May, followed swiftly by the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships.

This dramatic development comes at a watershed moment as the GAA strives to kick-start the 2021 season after three months in cold storage.

It was previously hoped that elite county activity might get the green light to resume from April 5, but the Government has taken a more cautious approach to lifting restrictions amid concerns about the levels of Covid-19 still circulating in the community and with the vast majority of the adult population yet to be vaccinated.

Tuesday’s communication from GAA president Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan hailed the return dates for inter-county full-contact training (April 19) and underage non-contact training in pods of 15 (April 26) as “hugely welcome developments” that “allow us finally to begin planning on-field activity for the remainder of 2021”.

“However,” they added, “it should also be noted that these dates are conditional and will very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall Covid-19 picture in the coming weeks. For that reason, it is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government’s indicated return dates.

“Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy,” the communication warned.

Innisfails GAA club were unavailable for comment on the matter, having been contacted by the Irish Independent last night. Their grounds in north county Dublin are regularly used by the Sky Blues senior footballers for early-season training.

Only last week, Dublin CEO John Costello reminded all clubs in the capital that club grounds must remain closed. In a letter to club secretaries, Costello wrote: “I appreciate that everyone is tired of the Covid-19 pandemic and hopefully we are now entering the final lap of our journey back to the resumption of our games.

“In the meantime, GAA club grounds must stay closed. Dressing rooms, gyms, showers, and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for activities. No indoor meetings can be held.

“As clocks go forward next Saturday,” he added, alluding to last weekend, “please advise all players to continue to abide by the government restrictions and to also respect the property of other clubs.”

Already this year, two county football managers have been suspended by Croke Park for “misconduct considered to have discredited the Association” after their teams were found to have breached the GAA’s ban on collective gatherings, coming at a time, back in early January, when daily coronavirus case numbers had hit unprecedented crisis levels.

Down boss Paddy Tally was suspended for eight weeks arising from a gathering of “around 18 players”, reportedly to receive their individual training programmes, on the grounds of Abbey CBS in Newry. The story broke after it emerged that the PSNI had called to the scene following a call from the public.

Tally, as team manager, was hit with a proposed 12-week punishment following an investigation by the GAA’s Management Committee, but this was reduced to eight weeks after the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) heard the case.

However, the CHC stuck by the original 12-week ban proposed for Cork manager Ronan McCarthy arising from a team-building session on Youghal beach. He subsequently appealed to the Central Appeals Committee, but to no avail.

McCarthy’s punishment, from the date of his CHC hearing on February 18, won’t lapse until May 13 – just in time for the likely mid-May start of a truncated NFL campaign.