Dubs ‘throw off shackles’ to stay on collision course with Kerry

Dessie Farrell’s men to take on Monaghan in semi-final as Kingdom draw Derry

Con O'Callaghan of Dublin in action against David McBrien of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin and Kerry remain on course for an All-Ireland football final at the end of the month after Derry’s quarter-final win over Cork ensured the ‘big two’ were kept apart in the semi-final draw.

The provision for no repeat pairings dictated that Derry and Monaghan couldn’t be drawn together for the semi-final draw and consequently, Monaghan drew Dublin with Kerry meeting Derry in the second semi-final. Dates and times will be confirmed by the GAA later today but it’s likely that Dublin and Monaghan will be played on Saturday, July 15 – with Kerry and Derry the following day.

For Dublin, their second-half display against Mayo was their most impressive since the 2019 All-Ireland final replay and a sign of real renewal.

Leading 1-6 to 0-8 at the break, they piled it on in the third quarter, just as they had done in their 2019 and 2020 wins over Mayo.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell always knew there was a big third quarter in his side and felt they had passed their first real test.

“I think we just knew we hadn’t performed that well (in the first half),” he said. “We were happy to be a point up at half-time, not having gone great and knew there was much more in us. It was just a case of trying to liberate ourselves a little bit and throw off the shackles and play front-foot football.”

He urged caution however, sensing that Mayo had suffered from the exertions of being on the road over three successive weekends.

For Mayo manager Kevin McStay, potential fatigue wasn’t an excuse – though he did acknowledge losing to Cork in their third qualifier group game ripped up their schedule.

“There is a reality that the fortnight is the better rhythm. If you drill down into it we missed three sessions because we lost to Cork. We missed Saturday, Monday, and next Thursday if we were playing fortnight on fortnight. So that’s a big thing we’ll have to figure out.”

On a season that has ultimately fallen flat with a second successive quarter-final exit, there will be reflection.

“I have to look at this in the round and see where we are going,” he said. “It’s not what we wanted and championship is championship, I totally understand that, but in terms of building out what we wanted, it wasn’t a bad year. It didn’t end the way we wanted because we thought there was another round or two we might get to but the Dubs fairly closed that door.”

Earlier, Derry booked their place in the semi-finals for the second successive year with a 1-12 to 1-8 win over Cork.