Dubs star Cian pops question on romantic Lake Garda trip

Dublin GAA star Cian O'Sullivan is on course for a winning 2018 after announcing his engagement to his long-term love.

The All-Ireland-winning defender proposed to his partner Danielle Byrne while on holiday at Lake Garda in Italy.

Kilmacud Crokes star Cian (30) has been dating PR executive Danielle for over 10 years.

Danielle shared the good news on social media, remarking that the day had been "fairly perfect". The couple's romantic Italian trip also took them to Verona and Venice.

Danielle’s Instagram photo announcing their engagement in Italy

Earlier this year, Cian and Danielle celebrated their 10-year anniversary while on a trip to South America with Cian's Dublin team-mates and their partners. A five-time All-Ireland champion, O'Sullivan is one of Dublin's stalwarts.

The centre back helped Jim Gavin's charges to their third back-to-back All-Ireland title last year.

Speaking previously about her other-half's high profile, Danielle said he was "just Cian" to her.

The exciting news comes months after the wedding of another Dublin stalwart - Paul Flynn, to his partner Fiona Hudson.

Paul and Fiona, an All-Ireland winner with the Dublin Ladies GAA team, tied the knot in December with a ceremony at lavish Virginia Park Lodge, Co Cavan.

