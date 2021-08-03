Dubs’ sleeping giant King Con looks primed to attack rivals

And then there were four, a familiar quartet who have occupied these same places down the home straight in five of the last nine championships.

Every time an All-Ireland football championship has been pared down to Dublin, Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone, in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, the same winner has emerged.

This time? The bookies already made their call last week on the back of Kerry’s impressive demolition of Cork in the Munster final. Many colleagues also see a transfer of power as imminent.

The expected backlash from a second-half malaise against Meath last time out, following on from their most lacklustre championship outing in years in Wexford, didn’t materialise in Croke Park though it looks a good deal better with a second viewing.

On that performance, though, Dublin would do well to beat any of the other three. But, of course, it won’t be that performance.

Why can there be such certainty about that? Because there’s been incremental improvement in evidence throughout this championship and Dublin, consistently, have been the ultimate big-game players.

They had always projected themselves ahead to be in this position on the Saturday evening of August 7 for an All-Ireland semi-final. Everything else just needed to be taken care of before that and it has been. None of the other three had that luxury, not even Kerry who had to be guarded in their approach to Cork.

But there’s been a few canaries flying around the Dublin mine shaft all summer, chief among them the impact off the bench which, at the zenith of this team’s powers, was chipping in with between 15 and 20pc of their scores. On Sunday, the Kildare bench outdid them by 0-2 to 0-1. Small detail but a detail nonetheless.

Players who rarely if ever give a ball away are delivering new acts of benevolence. In 2018, coming off the back of what was for him a relatively quiet season the year before, Brian Fenton eventually made a mistake two-and-a-half games into the league when he gave possession away against Donegal after flawless use up to that point against Kildare and Tyrone in earlier rounds. It stood out because it was so rare. This type of stuff just didn’t happen. But it happened quite a bit on Sunday, just before the break and then a point attempt in the second half that was most ‘unFentonlike.’

James McCarthy having a ball stripped out of his grasp for a goal, Niall Scully kicking a ‘marked’ ball into an area where there were white shirts only?

And then Con O’Callaghan, peripheral most of the day, dropping a left-footed kick that he’d ordinarily convert with his eyes closed into Mark Donnellan’s arms from no more than 20 metres before colliding with Kilkenny in the second half. These are things we’re just not used to seeing from possession’s finest curators.

And yet the trouble for Mayo, first up, or either of the other two beyond that, is being lulled into some false sense of security about any of this, O’Callaghan most of all.

Because none of the trio now in pursuit can come without a plan for him, despite how indifferent he has been last weekend or in Wexford. They know that from bitter experience, Kerry most recently in their Thurles league meeting when he plundered two first-half goals, won a penalty for Cormac Costello to convert and was denied a third goal from close range by the Kerry goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon.

It was a chastening experience for the Kingdom and while they scrambled back with David Clifford leading the charge, you watched O’Callaghan’s movement, combined with Ciarán Kilkenny’s vision, with the menace of the Jaws soundtrack filling your ears. He remains their most compelling X factor, the one player they look least equipped to deal with on a one-to-one basis.

Two years ago, there were his four points in the All-Ireland final replay against Kerry when Tom O’Sullivan, who had a decent drawn game on him, was again his marker. In Thurles most recently the task was passed around.

Mayo have had a couple of different plans for him, one which backfired, another which worked out reasonably well and has potential to develop further again on Saturday week.

Lee Keegan had a track record for quelling Dublin’s most dangerous, Diarmuid Connolly for a long time and then Ciarán Kilkenny. But O’Callaghan on the last line was too much for him and they suffered in that explosive 12-minute spell after half-time in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Oisín Mullin fared better in last year’s All-Ireland final, taking three kick-outs above him in response to the early goal from Dean Rock.

But he could only stem the tide for so long and O’Callaghan found space that no one else saw to punch home a second goal with an instinctive, adventurous surge that has been missing from their play so far in this championship.

For James Horan, there could be a temptation to detail Mullin on Cormac Costello given his recent form.

But O’Callaghan remains the priority, his capacity for big plays on the biggest days the main feature of a six-year senior career even if Dublin’s propensity for playing that patient, side-to-side game doesn’t always bring that explosiveness to the fore.

His graph through any season usually conveys a steady rise. Look back and as the days get bigger, he’s generally getting stronger. The foothills of a provincial championship have never really been his place to shine.

Subduing him on one of those days remains the key to dislodging the champions from the inside lane as they round the final bend.