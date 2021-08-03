| 11.6°C Dublin

Dubs’ sleeping giant King Con looks primed to attack rivals

Colm Keys

Champions are vulnerable but pursuers have scars of O’Callaghan’s big-game mentality

Dublin danger man Con O&rsquo;Callaghan in action against Meath&rsquo;s Fionn Reilly during the Leinster SFC semi-final. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

And then there were four, a familiar quartet who have occupied these same places down the home straight in five of the last nine championships.

Every time an All-Ireland football championship has been pared down to Dublin, Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone, in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, the same winner has emerged.

This time? The bookies already made their call last week on the back of Kerry’s impressive demolition of Cork in the Munster final. Many colleagues also see a transfer of power as imminent.

