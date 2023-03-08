Dubs not deaf to talk of their demise, but Dean Rock is optimistic: ‘In sport and in life, things can change very quickly’

Worrying times for the Dubs. Bad enough to have to squint as the light declines on the city’s greatest ever football team. Worse still to have to listen to everyone else’s theory about it.

Diagnoses are many and varied. From a mild and temporary lull to irrevocable decline.

But the symptoms are accepted. The aura is gone. They’ve no depth. They’ve lost the ability to win tight games.

Dean Rock has been around longer than anyone else on the Dublin panel bar Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy. He is 32 now. A father, one of just two (John Small being the other) in the squad.

He has, over the past 12 or so years, gone from being a Dublin prospect to a reject, all the way to becoming the county’s greatest scorer.

If anyone has a feel for this, if anyone can contextualise it all, it’s Rock.

​“The aura thing, I never really sensed that,” he says. “I know people would say, ‘Jesus, Dublin, this machine’, or whatever, back in the day. But I don’t think we ever bought into that as a group. We’re just happy to play our football and try to get better with every game. You always feel like we are going to win every game we play still, and I don’t think that has changed.

Read More

“We’d still have a huge amount of confidence in the team and the group. It might not be clicking as much as we’d like at the moment, but we know it’s still there, it still exists – and when it comes to the crunch, you know that you’re going to be in the thick of it. For us, that’s where we want to be.”

Much more calculable is their recent record in tight games.

For posterity, it should be noted that they have won two of their five games by a point in Division 2 of the league this year – against Kildare (1-11 to 0-13) and Clare (0-16 to 1-12). They had just two points to spare over Cork.

These were all matches they were expected to win and with a far greater degree of comfort.

Since Sam Maguire got out of Dublin after a six-year stretch, they have lost back-to-back All-Ireland semi-finals by a point. They have also been relegated from Division 1, a one-point loss to Monaghan (3-13 to 1-18) the final nail in their coffin this time last year.

Saturday’s defeat to Derry in Celtic Park was just the latest loss of this genre. Whether it’s a pattern, a slow-forming habit, a coincidence, is hard to discern. What’s undeniable is that, for a decade, Dublin’s record in such situations was imperious.

“When you were winning by a point, you never really analysed them or over-analysed them,” Rock reveals.

Against Derry last weekend, he notes that Dublin had possession for what they intended to be the last play of the game but were turned over.

“It’s a little bit around game management and making sure you’re the team with the last possession to get the last shot at the goal to ensure that if you’re not going to win it, you’re definitely not going to lose it,” he explains. “Little things like that we need to be a bit more streetwise around, bring (that awareness) back to the surface because we were so good at it for so long.”

It all feeds into a changing perception of Dublin among Gaelic football’s intelligentsia. Where once – and it’s not that long ago either – it was easier to envisage the end of the world than the end of Dublin’s unbeaten run, now they are among a swelling throng of challengers.

They went from certainties to contenders, skipping the stage of being simply just favourites. From lapping the pack to lodged within it.

Rock confirms that they are not deaf to such talk.

“Well, we are in Division 2,” he points out. “Lads aren’t stupid. We didn’t win as many games as we probably did previously last year. We know that our ceiling is a lot higher than we’ve hit at the moment.

“You see Liverpool the other day; two weeks ago they were finished (after losing heavily to Real Madrid in the Champions League), then they came back and beat United 7-0.”

And he insists: “In sport and in life, things can change very quickly.”