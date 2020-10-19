Dubs keep calm as Lavin and Archer point the way

As Tom Gray saluted the performance of his Sky Blue rookies down the home straight in Kingspan Breffni Park, it suddenly became apparent.

We had just witnessed a 10-minute cameo straight out of the Jim Gavin play-book, one that Dessie Farrell will strive to replicate in the coming months if he ever gets the chance.

In a tight corner on Saturday afternoon, with an All-Ireland title on the line, there was no Dublin panic. Only precision as the pressure intensified.

"They showed really good composure in the last 15 minutes," Gray reflected.

Dublin's Brian O'Leary fends off Tyrone's Matthew McCusker. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin's Brian O'Leary fends off Tyrone's Matthew McCusker. Photo: Sportsfile

"It wasn't the perfect performance by any stretch but I'm really happy. For a team that most of them are underage again next year, they showed really good control, worked some really good scores in the last few minutes."

Four good scores, to be specific. When Ethan Jordan converted a 50th-minute free for his fifth point, Tyrone led by two. The second half had been tit for tat, blow for counter-blow, but Tyrone were hanging on.

Cometh the fast-approaching hour, cometh Ciarán Archer again. The 2019 U-20 player of the year had been unusually subdued for the first 25 minutes before landing a crucial brace to leave Dublin 1-7 to 1-5 adrift at the break.

Now the St Maur's man took ownership, once more, of this finely balanced semi-final. Capitalising on Mark O'Leary's run, he dummied past a tackle to point off his trusty left.

Then Lorcan O'Dell levelled from 35 metres. And then Archer, once more, hit a booming point from distance to edge his team in front for the first time since Tiarnán Quinn's 17th-minute goal for Tyrone. Enterprising wing-back Lee Gannon duly completed the scoring after sidestepping a tackle out on the left wing.

When it mattered most, Dublin had kept their composure - just as Mark Lavin had done earlier in the half with two measured points from the right wing to keep his team in touch.

Dublin manager Tom Gray. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin manager Tom Gray. Photo: Sportsfile

The Leinster champions worked their opportunities far better in that half whereas Darragh Canavan, Jordan and Quinn - so threatening during Tyrone's spells of first-half dominance - were afforded far less latitude.

Their earlier menace had been in marked contrast. After Brian O'Leary had ghosted onto Luke Swan's clever handpass for Dublin's goal on 11 minutes, Tyrone outscored them by 1-5 to 0-1 over the next 15 minutes.

Simon Garrity's sharpness in the tackle directly created two goal openings. After pilfering Adam Rafter's pocket, he followed up with a brilliant pass to Rory Donnelly, who was denied by Josh O'Neill only for Quinn to fire home in the pinball aftermath.

Soon after, another Garrity turnover left Tom Donaghy through on goal, but the diving Rafter atoned with a priceless half-block. At the other end, only the crossbar denied Adam Fearon.

The second half contained far less goalmouth drama as Lavin and then Archer pointed Dublin towards another All-Ireland - against Galway this Saturday. Only two of the current team, Archer and O'Leary, started last year's roller-coaster final against Cork.

But, as the pandemic worsens and more restrictions loom, will this year's decider even take place?

Tyrone's Michael Gallagher after the final. Photo: Sportsfile

Tyrone's Michael Gallagher after the final. Photo: Sportsfile

"Look, it will either be on or it won't be on," was Gray's philosophical take. "From a personal point of view, having young fellas out in the open air, playing football, is very good for their physical and mental health."

While accepting the "wider public health issues" at play, Gray cited HSE statistics suggesting "nine cases (that are) sports-related out of 5,000 clusters, so we don't see the problem. But look, that's not my decision."

Meanwhile, as Tyrone exit the stage, their manager believes the younger generation need empathy, not finger-pointing, in these times of Covid.

"We as older people came through a lot different world, especially up in the North," Paul Devlin reflected.

"These lads are 19, 20 years of age and they want to see the world out there and they're being deprived of that at the minute. It's easy to point the finger at a few and say, 'Oh, a party' and what not but it's a big challenge for these kids."

SCORERS - Dublin: C Archer 0-6 (3f); B O'Leary 1-1; M Lavin 0-3; L O'Dell 0-2; S Lowry, L Gannon 0-1 each. Tyrone: T Quinn 1-3 (2f); E Jordan 0-5 (3f, 1 '45); D Canavan 0-3 (1m); S Garrity 0-1.

DUBLIN - J O'Neill; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, J Bannon; M O'Leary, A Waddick, L Gannon; A Fearon, S Foran; M Lavin, L O'Dell, S Lowry; C Archer, L Swan, B O'Leary. Subs: E Caulfield for Fearon (temp 9-14), R Dwyer for Foran (h-t), K McKeon for Fearon (42), P Purcell for Lowry (63).

TYRONE - L Quinn; C Devlin, C Munroe, C Quinn; A Fox, M Gallagher, J McCann; K Barker, R Donnelly; T Donaghy, T Quinn, E Jordan; D Canavan, S Garrity, M Murnaghan. Subs: R Jones for Donaghy (28), M Hayes for Garrity (43), J Oguz for Barker (48), L Gray for Donnelly (60).

REF - B Judge (Sligo)

Indo Sport