Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Dubs fear Stephen Cluxton will miss Laois clash while Jonny Cooper might find himself in hot water

 

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton after he was tackled after the ball by James McGivney of Longford, for which McGivney was shown the red card by referee Maurice Deegan, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Longford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton after he was tackled after the ball by James McGivney of Longford, for which McGivney was shown the red card by referee Maurice Deegan, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Longford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton leaves the field after picking up an injury after he was tackled after the ball by James McGivney of Longford. He is a major doubt for Dublin’s Leinster SFC final clash with Laois on Sunday week. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle and Michael Verney

Stephen Cluxton is a major doubt for Dublin's Leinster SFC final clash with Laois on Sunday week, and the reigning champions also face an anxious wait to see if Jonny Cooper will face any retrospective disciplinary action for his clash with Longford forward Dessie Reynolds.

A photo of Dublin skipper Cluxton attending the Mater Hospital emerged on social media on Sunday night after their 19-point rout of Longford and while Jim Gavin is still awaiting test results, early indications suggest the Parnells clubman faces a race against time to be fit for the provincial decider.

Cluxton was injured after a late hit from David McGivney in the first half, which resulted in the Longford attacker picking up a straight red card, with Gavin later revealing that the 36-year-old had suffered a "lower-back" injury after falling awkwardly following the hit.

The injury means Dublin could face into a championship game without their inspirational captain for the first time since their 2004 Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath when then Dublin No 2 Brian Murphy deputised for Cluxton, who was serving a suspension having been sent off against Armagh in their qualifier defeat the previous year.

Understudy Evan Comerford got his opportunity in Cluxton's absence and the Ballymun Kickhams goalkeeper - an U-21 All-Ireland winner last year - could be parachuted into further action over the coming weeks and months if the five-time All-Star is ruled out for a lengthy period.

Comerford had little of note to do during his 50 minutes on the pitch, but is likely to come under close scrutiny to keep the No 1 shirt.

Meanwhile, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will decide whether All-Star defender Cooper has a case to answer after he appeared to catch Reynolds high.

Laois referee Maurice Deegan took no action at the time but after referees' chief Willie Barrett made it clear that officials would clamp down on high tackles this summer, the Na Fianna man could find himself in hot water.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport