Dubs don’t have it all their own way in O’Byrne Cup win over Offaly

Jack Bryant of Offaly in action against Sean Bugler of Dublin during the O'Byrne Cup group A match at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dublin had to work hard to overcome Offaly in this first round O’Byrne Cup tie in Tullamore.

Though the visitors were never headed Offaly did reduce the deficit to two points with ten minutes remaining. However, Dublin finished the stronger with All-Star Ciaran Kilkenny giving a Man of the Match performance.

Ultimately the two goals they scored proved the difference though Offaly will regret not availing of either of the chances they created.

Apart from Kilkenny, first-team squad players Tom Lahiff, Sean Bugler, Peadar O’Cofaigh-Byrne, Shane Carthy, Eoin Murchan and Colm Basquel also featured for Dublin.

It was the first time since 2014 that Dublin didn’t start a new season as defending All-Ireland champions and fielding such an experienced side on the opening day of the season was a definite message of intent.

Offaly’s preparations had been hampered by Covid-19 and they fielded a largely experimental side including four of the players who won All-Ireland U-20 medals last season. They had beaten Dublin on their historic journey to that title.

Kilkenny’s work-rate in the early exchanges set a marker for his less experienced colleagues. It took the visitors seven minutes to open their account through Bugler, but they quickly stretched their lead to three.

However, with U-20 medallist Jack Bryant proving a handful for the Dublin full-backline and they pulled back the deficit to a single point before Kilkenny scored a peach of a point to leave Dublin 4-2 ahead at the break.

The sides exchanged frees before Offaly had a golden goal chance after Ruairi McNamee released midfielder Jordan Hayes. His weighted shot beat the goalkeeper but struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced back into play.

Offaly did win a 45 from the subsequent play but goalkeeper Paddy Dunican – whose up-field forays were a feature of the contest – hit it wide.

Dublin midfielder O’Cofaigh-Byrne was fortunate not to receive a black card after a late challenge – he was yellow carded.

Offaly stayed in touch and Morgan Tynan and corner-back Ciaran Donnelly hit scores from play before Bugler’s third point gave Dublin a three-point advantage in the 35th minute.

The Faithful squandered another goal chance in injury time when a free from Morgan Tynan fell short and Bryant just missed connecting with the rebound.

But Anton Sullivan did hit a point when Dublin failed to clear the ball to leave his side trailing by two at the break (0-9; 0-7).

Within 90 seconds of the resumption Offaly substitute goalkeeper Ian Duffy – who had come on for the second half - was picking the ball out of net after an unmarked Tom Lahiff had scored a peach of a goal.

Backed by the elements Offaly hit the next three scores to stay in touch; Basquel missed a 20m free for the visitors but Bugler’s fourth point from play after 48 minutes left a goal between the sides at the second water break.

The two teams ran their bench in the final quarter; Offaly’s tendency to shoot on sight and from distance in the second half yielded mixed results but it did produce a spectacular point from centre back Johnny Moloney. However, Kilkenny with his third point relied immediately for the visitors.

But in a hectic finish, Dublin old heads like Niall Scully and Kilkenny in particular dictated the play and monopolised possession.

They finally breached the Offaly defence in the 69th minute when Lee Gannon linked up with substitute Warren Egan who made no mistake from close range and Kilkenny added his fourth and Dublin’s twelfth point soon afterwards to wrap up a hard-earned win.

Scorers:

Dublin: C Kilkenny, S Bugler 0-4 each, T Lahiff 1-0, L Gannon, S Carthy, A Wright, A Byrne (1f) 0-1 each.

Offaly: R McNamee (0-5, 3f), A Sullivan 0-3, C Donnelly, M Tynan, J Moloney, B Carroll, J Darcy (1f) each.

TEAMS –

DUBLIN – D O’Hanlon; L Gannon, S Clayton, D Conlon; T Lahiff, E Murchan S Bugler; P O’Cofaigh-Byrne S Carthy; K McGinnis, C Kilkenny, A Wright; L O’Dell, C Basquel, A Byrne.

Subs: N Scully for McGinnis 45, R McGarry for O’Dell 45, C McCormack for Carthy 49, W Egan for Basquel 55, J Doran for Wright 58, D Lacey for Byrne 62, J Holland for Lahiff 65, A Rafter for Bugler 70 +3.

OFFALY – P Dunican; L Pearson, J Lalor, C Donnelly; R Egan, J Moloney, C Donohoe; C Mangan, J Hayes; B Carroll, D Egan, M Tynan; J Bryant, A Sullivan, R McNamee.

Subs: A Leavy for Tynan ht; I Duffy for Dunican ht; N Darby for D Egan 46, C Egan for Bryant 54, J O’Connor for Carroll 54, K Dolan for Donohoe 56, D Molloy for Moloney 61, J Darcy for Pearson 61

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath)