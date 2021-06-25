Dubs dominance to end soon says king of underdogs Luke Dempsey

In June 2006, Luke Dempsey almost masterminded the ultimate coup: his Longford charges lost to Paul Caffrey’s Dublin, the Leinster SFC holders, by just two points.

Five years later, he was manager for a lower-profile ambush that actually came to pass: Carlow beat Louth, such luckless Leinster final losers the summer before, to reach a first provincial semi-final since 1958. “It was like winning an All-Ireland,” Dempsey recalls.

That same summer of 2011 would culminate in Dublin ending their own Sam Maguire famine. Pat Gilroy’s team included four players who had started against Longford in ’06 – Stephen Cluxton, Barry Cahill, Bryan Cullen and Alan Brogan. Three of Gilroy’s bench – David Henry, Paul Casey and Tomás Quinn – had also lined out in that Pearse Park cauldron.

In other words, quite a few Dubs straddled both eras: one where nothing was guaranteed in Leinster, and one where no one in the province can live with them.

Dempsey spent 12 summers straight chasing the likes of Dublin and Meath – with his adopted Westmeath (2001-’03), Carlow as interim boss (’04), Longford (’05-’08) and Carlow again (’09-’12).

To this much-travelled manager, championship remains the ultimate barometer – and he’s adamant that fixtures such as Sunday’s Leinster SFC opener between two of his erstwhile charges, Longford and Carlow, still matter deeply to those involved.

Just don’t expect ambitious goals and silverware to coalesce.

Read More

Harking back to 2006, a mission improbable that would be simply impossible today, he says: “It really epitomised what the championship meant at that time. It was a massive occasion, the place was heaving with supporters . . . it went down in Longford folklore as just being a fantastic championship day out, and it kick-started Longford’s great summer, which ended up in Kerry.

“It’s very different now, where the expectations for Longford and Carlow are that you win to give some meaning to the year – but without the high expectations we had in 2006. Or any of those counties I was with; we always thought we could beat anybody if you peaked on any given day.”

For the record, Dempsey doesn’t obsess over the various advantages enjoyed by Dublin, nor is he inclined to blame county boards in Meath and Kildare, their putative chief rivals, for failing to restore even a semblance of competitiveness in Leinster.

“The approach of Dublin managements and Dublin county board to the structures they have put in place, right down through under-age, is so streamlined and a lot further advanced than other counties,” he acknowledges.

“Then the quality of inter-county players in the likes of Meath, Kildare and, indeed, other counties is not as good as it was then. So, it’s a combination.

“I don’t think we can be too fatalistic about it, because strong panels come and go . . . the Kildare panel is getting that bit stronger now, you can see that with their recent performance against Meath.

“It’s a matter of time before that Dublin panel (slips) – and there’s even signs of them creaking a little bit this year, maybe not so much in Leinster. There will be a change, and I think we should be very grateful that we’ve seen a fantastic panel of players achieving what they have done in Dublin, rather than these naysayers saying it’s got to do with money.”

He adds: “I know from managing Leinster for four years that the attitude and the commitment of Dublin players is phenomenal.

“And there’s a huge competition for places in Dublin. When I was with Carlow and Longford, you really were doing well to get 24 or 25 players to commit totally. And then you were hoping to avoid injuries to your key players, whereas Dublin have 30 players – and then another at least 10 to 15 who would have been very annoyed that they didn’t make the panel.

“Of course they have a bigger pick, but not so much bigger than a county like Meath or Kildare. I think we have to look at it in a very positive way, that this Dublin panel have been extraordinary for the last few years – and maybe their time is coming close to an end, but only this year will tell that story.”

Dempsey is looking forward to watching it all unfold, having taken a ‘year out’ from management for the first time in 27 seasons.

From 1994 (with Ballinabrackey in Meath) to 2020 (when he returned to his home club in Kildare, Johnstownbridge) he had taken a club or county team every year. He managed his adopted Westmeath to All-Ireland minor history in ’95 and All-Ireland U-21 glory in ’99 before becoming a mainstay of the senior circuit.

Having just retired from 40 years of teaching in St Joseph’s Rochfordbridge, the original plan was to jet out this autumn to Australia, where a son and daughter now live.

“It was so difficult to be managing through social media last year . . . I don’t miss putting up the training sessions on WhatsApp,” he says.

“I was more intent on a year out where I knew Covid would still be knocking around – but the hope would be that, when I retired, I could plan a trip out to Australia. But no one knows, even now.

“The years just flew, and every one of those years was fantastic, so it probably is inevitable that I’ll get back into it – because I just love it.”

Maybe one last county hurrah?

Read More

“I know I wouldn’t be asked!” he laughs, adding more seriously: “You don’t turn it down until you think about it, but I’m not going to be asked to manage an inter-county team again, because of the new dynamic with managers, you’ll have to come in with a big management team.”

And so to this weekend’s Leinster action: Offaly/Louth, Wicklow/Wexford and Longford/Carlow. Even against the backdrop of Dublin’s endless monopoly, Dempsey insists that interest in the counties hasn’t waned.

“You take Louth,” he begins. “The panel is getting that bit stronger, their under-age teams have been better, they have a fantastic centre of excellence in Darver . . . Mickey Harte will get a lift out of Louth.

“For Carlow and Longford this match is mammoth – and the fact there is no qualifiers makes it more important. So it’s huge for Padraic Davis and Niall Carew, Mickey Harte . . . then Offaly have to pick themselves up from last weekend.

“When I was with those counties, Jesus Christ, your life depended on the championship games.”

A life he wouldn’t swap.