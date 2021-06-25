| 10.9°C Dublin

Dubs dominance to end soon says king of underdogs Luke Dempsey

Luke Dempsey
Former Longford boss Luke Dempsey. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Former Longford boss Luke Dempsey. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

In June 2006, Luke Dempsey almost masterminded the ultimate coup: his Longford charges lost to Paul Caffrey’s Dublin, the Leinster SFC holders, by just two points.

Five years later, he was manager for a lower-profile ambush that actually came to pass: Carlow beat Louth, such luckless Leinster final losers the summer before, to reach a first provincial semi-final since 1958. “It was like winning an All-Ireland,” Dempsey recalls.

That same summer of 2011 would culminate in Dublin ending their own Sam Maguire famine. Pat Gilroy’s team included four players who had started against Longford in ’06 – Stephen Cluxton, Barry Cahill, Bryan Cullen and Alan Brogan. Three of Gilroy’s bench – David Henry, Paul Casey and Tomás Quinn – had also lined out in that Pearse Park cauldron.

