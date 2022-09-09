‘Dubs are not far off Kerry in the hunt for Sam Maguire’ says Denis Bastick

Denis Bastick, winner of five All-Ireland titles, is convinced Dublin remain in a “good place” to win back Sam Maguire in 2023.

Bastick, who lines out for the Dublin Masters team in tomorrow’s All-Ireland final against Tyrone, says the past two years have served as a “realisation for all of us watching in, that it’s tough to win an All-Ireland,” after consecutive semi-final losses for the game’s once dominant force.

“It’s really tough. Look how tough Kerry had it to win theirs.”

Despite falling minimally short against Jack O’Connor’s team in the All-Ireland semi-final, Bastick reckons Dublin will have taken an important lesson away from this year, one that could propel them back towards glory.

“I think it’s a good place to be in,” he explained. “The hurt, no one wants it, but it’s so important. It’s so important to have those experiences to go through that hurt. But everyone in that squad now has the chance to go out and show everyone they’re still good enough.

“What’s good to see is that nobody else seems to be really ahead.

“Now maybe I’ll eat those words. Kerry are obviously excellent, but Dublin are not far off it. That last game, they gave it a good rattle.

“Tiny margins. That group, most of them will get a three-month break now.

“They’re in with a shout. I think they’re in a good headspace of knowing they’re close.

“Having that belief can drive you on even harder because, even if it’s hard to win All-Irelands, they know it’s attainable.”