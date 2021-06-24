Dubs are not coming back to the pack any time soon - Éamonn Fitzmaurice

It appears Stephen Cluxton will lead the Dubs this summer after all, but even if the outstanding goalkeeper had called it a day, former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice says the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions would still have been well clear of the chasing pack.



Dublin have been blooding Evan Comerford for a couple of seasons for when the record-breaking Parnells man calls times on his Dublin days.

However, Fitzmaurice warned that Dublin are still market leaders, with or without Cluxton.

“If he was missing for championship that would have been huge . . . I know Evan Comerford is doing very well and he is a top-class ’keeper, but he is not Stephen Cluxton, and if Cluxton had stepped away that would be a big factor.

“But their other main players: James McCarthy, Con O’Callaghan, (Ciarán) Kilkenny, (Brian) Fenton, they are all playing at the same level.

“They seem to be as good, if not better, than ever. Niall Scully seems to have pushed on further during the league. John Small is a loss to them as well if he’s out. By the time it comes to the business end of things he will be well back.

“Until those players start to move on, the likes of Jonny Cooper and (Michael) Fitzsimons are very important at the back. I am not seeing Dublin coming back really, no. I think to go and beat them you have to continually improve. Are they as strong as they once were? I am not sure, but whether they are improving year on year, I am not sure, but they are certainly not coming back.”

And while he agreed there is cautious optimism in Kerry after their promising league campaign, Fitzmaurice hasn’t seen any sign that the Dubs’ desire has waned.

“Again, that’s something we have been hanging our hats on since 2016, hoping that after they won the All-Ireland in 2015, would there be a bit of dilution of that hunger in 2016? But it doesn’t seem to be waning any bit at all.

“I think the last couple of seasons have possibly suited them; they had an enforced break like everyone else but it allowed them to get off the hamster wheel that they had been on for so long and more than anything it gave them a mental break from the routine, from doing what it takes to be the best.

“Similarly, this year, again they won the All-Ireland in December and there was the enforced break of a couple of months which forced players to take a bit of down time and they would have been mad for road when they got back so I think that suited them in terms of hunger.

“But they are a remarkable bunch and again, talking about the likes of Cluxton and James McCarthy, the standard-bearers, there’s no sign of their hunger waning. I saw something recently about James McCarthy, I think they were on an All-Stars trip, and he was in the gym first thing every morning.

“It’s an All-Star trip and the stories I heard about those trips, they wouldn’t have been visiting the gym too often. Whether that was just a message to the other counties, a mind game or a genuine thing where he felt he needed to be in the gym, either way it shows the hunger and appetite for success is still there.

“They are remarkable, they are unbelievable; I’m not sure are there parallels in world sport with a team that keeps coming back like that, where every team they go out against is trying to shoot them down? So they deserve huge credit.”