| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin will pray Stephen Cluxton slots back in but he can’t go on and on

Ciarán Whelan

Stephen Cluxton: Will he be part of the Dublin squad for the game against Donegal? Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Cluxton: Will he be part of the Dublin squad for the game against Donegal? Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton: Will he be part of the Dublin squad for the game against Donegal? Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton: Will he be part of the Dublin squad for the game against Donegal? Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Pub quizzes... just a distant memory at this stage but hopefully they’ll be back when the world settles back onto its axis!

Some time in the future when they resume, probably in GAA clubs striving to redress the deficit after the financial hits of this year and last, the following question could be a tie-breaker: who contested the 2020 NFL Division 1 final?

It’s a trick question, of course, as there was no final, Kerry secured the title as table-toppers after the seven rounds of games.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy