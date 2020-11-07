| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin's worried stars, the Championship departed and the rejuvenation of Cillian O'Connor

Cillian O'Connor was on the top of his game in Mayo's championship opener. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cillian O'Connor was on the top of his game in Mayo's championship opener. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cillian O'Connor was on the top of his game in Mayo's championship opener. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cillian O'Connor was on the top of his game in Mayo's championship opener. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

DESSIE FARRELL has admitted that some marquee Dublin footballers may be privately fretting as they seek to re-establish tenancy in his match-day ‘26’.

The Sky Blues boss was speaking in the aftermath of a relatively routine double-scores victory over Westmeath - 0-22 to 0-11 – in Portlaoise.

Having waited until the 11th month of this crazy year for his Leinster SFC baptism, Farrell now has less than eight days to prepare for a semi-final against Laois or Longford on Sunday, November 15.

Related Content

Privacy