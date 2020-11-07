Dublin's worried stars, the Championship departed and the rejuvenation of Cillian O'Connor

DESSIE FARRELL has admitted that some marquee Dublin footballers may be privately fretting as they seek to re-establish tenancy in his match-day ‘26’.

The Sky Blues boss was speaking in the aftermath of a relatively routine double-scores victory over Westmeath - 0-22 to 0-11 – in Portlaoise.

Having waited until the 11th month of this crazy year for his Leinster SFC baptism, Farrell now has less than eight days to prepare for a semi-final against Laois or Longford on Sunday, November 15.

Presuming – as most sane observers do – that Dublin duly advance to the final, that will come just six days later, on Saturday, November 21.

In essence, these tight turnarounds make it doubly difficult for players on the fringes to put their hands up for inclusion just a week later.

When this was put to Farrell tonight, he conceded: "It’s a big challenge, and we spoke about this earlier. That’s definitely weighing heavy, I’d say, in some individual’s minds - and not just with our squad obviously, it’s the same for everybody. So, it is a challenge trying to break in, but all you can do is what you can do."

Among those back in the match-day panel against Westmeath (but left in the stand) was Paul Mannion, who had been a notable absentee for the concluding two league rounds. Farrell said the three-time All Star had been suffering from a niggle but has now recovered, "so we’re hoping to get him back into the fray shortly."

Michael Darragh Macauley wasn’t listed, but Farrell confirmed that the 2013 Footballer of the Year was with the panel and is "working his way back" from an injury picked up at the business end of the Dublin club championship.

He also allayed fears over Eoin Murchan, who had to be helped off the pitch in the closing stages, describing his ailment as "just a cramp".

Last year’s All-Ireland goal hero is unlikely to the last player to suffer this way, with matches coming thick and fast in conditions that are more akin to O’Byrne Cup than Delaney Cup.

******

ONE reason why Roscommon may be shifting uneasily on their Connacht throne ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final at The Hyde?

A born-again Cillian O’Connor.

It may sound like a strange thing to say about a player who is the football championship’s all-time record scorer – a milestone reached against Kerry over a year ago when he was still only 27.

But the former Mayo captain hasn’t quite been in his full pomp for several years, certainly not on a consistent basis – reflected in the fact, perhaps, that it’s now six years since he won his first and only All Star. Injuries, especially knee trouble, appeared to have taken their toll on a player who was never blessed with God-given speed to begin with.

Last Sunday, however, O’Connor was in top-of-the-ground form even as all around struggled to keep their feet on a horrible afternoon in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Even while running out 11-point winners, Mayo were far from their best against their Leitrim hosts. The same could not be said for O’Connor, who tallied 1-9 of their 2-15 total – comprising 1-3 from play, four frees and two brilliantly struck ‘45s’. Even that doesn’t take into account his voracious workrate, encapsulated by one late turnover to set up Aidan O’Shea for Mayo’s final point.

Billy Joe Padden, the former Mayo player-turned-pundit, was certainly impressed.

"I think that’s the best he’s looked in three or four seasons," Padden told Independent.ie. "And that’s hugely positive for Mayo. Like, kicking ‘45s’ off the ground – we haven’t seen him do that with comfort, he’s been dealing with a lot of leg injuries.

"The other thing, the funny thing about it … he looked to enjoy himself. Sometimes you think it looks like the weight of the world is on his shoulders; it looked like he really enjoyed himself last weekend.

"Even when he was out around the field, pulling a few strings, playing a few passes, he’s obviously feeling good. That’s the impression I got. Now, maybe it’s easy to say somebody is enjoying themselves when they’re after hitting 1-6 in the first half or whatever it was.

"That’s a huge positive for us," Padden enthused, adding: "I’ve a lot of time for (Tommy) Conroy. Another thing that’s big for Mayo, going into the game, is that James Carr is a bit of a forgotten man because he’s injured all the time. But he is a dynamic player. If they could get him fit for five or six weeks, he moves so well. You could end up having quite a decent full-forward line."

*****

WE keep being told that this is an All-Ireland championship like no other. Here’s another stat to underline that point.

The race for Sam Maguire started exactly a week ago, with Cavan’s surprise extra-time victory over Monaghan.

As we write, just seven days later, 13 inter-county football squads have already packed their 2020 kit bags for the final time and won’t be seen again until some unspecified date in the New Year.

Think of it. Thirteen gone, almost in a flash. And by tomorrow evening, that number will have risen to 19, leaving just 12 counties still dreaming of a December 19 winter wonderland in a deserted Croke Park.

Slamming shut the ‘back door’ in this year of Covid has effectively shortened the championship season for the vast majority of teams. Spare a thought, especially, for the footballers of Sligo who didn’t even get to take the field in Connacht, an outbreak of the virus forcing Paul Taylor’s squad to forfeit today’s scheduled semi-final against Galway.

At least our departed baker’s dozen had the benefit of two league games to justify all their effort since mid-September – albeit Leitrim only managed to fulfil one of their NFL fixtures before their short-and-sweet championship, lasting all of 70 minutes against Mayo last Sunday.

Our flagship county hurlers had no league opportunities but were afforded a second championship chance; that still wasn’t enough for Laois and Dublin whose campaigns ended on Saturday. Laois, against the odds, went down fighting against Clare whereas there will be much disappointment in the capital at the failure of Mattie Kenny’s team to lay a serious glove on a resurgent Cork.

For the record, here’s a roll call of the football counties who have exited stage left already …

FOOTBALL: Sligo (no appearance); Monaghan, Waterford, Clare, Tyrone, Derry, Leitrim, Wexford, Carlow, Louth, Antrim, Westmeath (all after one game); Limerick (after two games).

COUNTIES IN THE FIRING LINE SUNDAY: Roscommon (no game) v Mayo (one game); Fermanagh v Down (no games); Longford (one game) v Laois (no game); Wicklow (one game) v Meath (no game); Offaly (one game) v Kildare (no game); Cork v Kerry (no games).