Dublin's latest All-Ireland sees McCarthys top football's family fortunes

Dublin’s All-Ireland Football Final win of two weekends ago made a bit of history for the McCarthy clan from Dublin’s northside.

Dad John won three All-Ireland medals with ‘Heffo’s Army’ in 1974, ’76 and ’77 and his son James now has eight with the modern-day Dubs – their total of 11 is more than any single father and son combination in the history of Gaelic Football.

It’s a proud record for John and James and who is to say that 30-year-old James will not add to it before he ends his stellar career. He surely has many more years in the Blue to come.

Whether they end with more Sam Maguire wins is to be settled on the pitch, but you’d have to think he has a chance of stretching the father and son haul of silverware out to 12 or 13.

Strangely, while they have the medals that matter, neither of the McCarthy’s did very well when it came to the All-Stars.

Dublin's John McCarthy before the 1977 All-Ireland final win over Armagh. Picture credit: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE

Dublin's John McCarthy before the 1977 All-Ireland final win over Armagh. Picture credit: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE

John was the only player who played extensively for Dublin from 1974 to 1979 never to get one of the coveted end-of-season awards, while James has only three, though he will surely add a fourth to his collection when the 2020 team is finally announced.

Curiously, one of the three All-Stars he has, from 2014, was one of the years the Dubs did not win the All-Ireland.

So, right now, the only outfield player to start all eight All-Ireland Finals Dublin have played in between 2011 and 2020 has only two All-Stars from winning years.

It’ll hardly bother James, described by Meath great Colm O’Rourke as ‘a Rolls-Royce footballer’ after last year’s All-Ireland Final.

You suspect he enjoyed his Christmas and any time now will be resetting his goals to holding his place for the Dublin assault on ‘the Magnificent Seven’.

Because you can be sure that Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has another Seán Bugler or Paddy Small to drop into the Dublin team for 2021. Dessie won’t let anyone rest easy – not even James McCarthy.

Inevitably, it is Kerrymen who run the McCarthys closest with two of their five players from 1975-1986 who have eight All-Ireland medals – Ger Power and Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran – to be precise.

But Ger’s father, Jackie, was a Limerick hurler, not footballer, who won All-Ireland medals in 1936 and 1940. He may have been around the panel in another Limerick winning year from that era, 1934, but is not listed as playing in the All-Ireland Final.

David Moran with his parents Anne and Ogie after Kerry's victory over Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland SFC final Photo: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

David Moran with his parents Anne and Ogie after Kerry's victory over Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland SFC final Photo: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Ogie Moran’s son, David, won All-Ireland medals with the Kingdom in 2009 and 2014 to amass ten in the family also.

Sean and Tommy Walsh of Kerry have nine Celtic Crosses between them and, had Tommy not been playing Aussie Rules in 2014, he would surely have been part of the Kerry panel that year and taken the family’s tally to ten.

Loot

Nine is also where Bernard Brogan Snr (2) and Jnr (7), finished their careers. Of course, Alan (3) and Paul Brogan (1) added to the family total as did the lads’ uncle, Jim Snr (2), and their cousin James (1).

Between them, all the Brogans from the St Oliver Plunketts club on Dublin’s Navan Road have 16 All-Ireland medals, but the loot is spread across six people.

And a total of nine is where three generations of Donnellans in Galway also came to a halt.

Mick won an All-Ireland medal in 1925. His sons John and Pat won six as part of the Galway three-in-a-row side of the 1960s and his grandson Michael bagged a pair of All-Ireland medals in 1998 and 2001.

They remain the only family to have won All-Ireland football medals across three generations – a feat matched in hurling by the Larkins – Paddy, Fan and Philly – of Kilkenny.

The Spillane brothers, Tom, Pat and Mick, in Paidi O Se's pub in Ventry, west Kerry

The Spillane brothers, Tom, Pat and Mick, in Paidi O Se's pub in Ventry, west Kerry

If you stretch collections of All-Ireland medals out to just brothers, than the Spillanes from Templenoe in Kerry, Pat, Mick and Tom, are the gold standard with 19. Pat won eight, Mick seven, and Tom four.

Close behind them come the Ó Sé clan of the Gaeltacht – Darragh (6), Tomás (5) and Marc (5) – with 16. But if you talk about extended families, then you must add in uncle Páidi (8), and he was their uncle not their father, and the Ó Se family go to 24 honours earned.

That number is enough to get ahead of the Spillanes, whose uncles, the Lynes, won All-Ireland medals with Kerry in the 1950s.

But by far the craziest story of brothers playing in an All-Ireland Final occurred way back in 1952 when Dessie and Liam Maguire were part of the Cavan team that won that football-mad county’s last Sam Maguire Cup by beating Meath.

What’s so special about that, you are asking, lots of brothers have played together on All-Ireland winning teams?

Yes, but they have never played together in an All-Ireland Final AGAINST a third brother.

Brendan Maguire was a Garda stationed in Navan and in early 1952 he declared for the county he was living in. Little knowing that it would lead to him, seven months later, playing opposite his siblings on All-Ireland Final day.

