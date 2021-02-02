Dublin's Jonny Cooper reveals coffee with England rugby star Owen Farrell among things he's done to stay competitive

Dublin defender Jonny Cooper has met England rugby star Owen Farrell to sound him out in an effort to stay competitive

Dublin star Jonny Cooper makes no bones about his endless quest for self-improvement with the seven-time All-Ireland winner revealing the lengths which he will go to to "be unrivalled".

Cooper, described as a “process ninja” by former team-mate Bernard Brogan, played an integral part in Dublin's six-in-a-row All-Ireland triumph last December and he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

The two-time All-Star defender is committed to Dessie Farrell's Dubs once again for 2021, but he is also committed to continuously extracting the best out of himself as he regularly taps into high-profile sportspeople from a variety of fields.

Speaking to The Sideline Live podcast around the area of high performance, Cooper detailed a self-funded trip to Saracens in 2018 where he sat down for a think-tank with English rugby captain Owen Farrell.

Expand Close Owen Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Owen Farrell

"I flew over to London, took a taxi up to their grounds, watched their session and next thing I know I’m in a cafe 20 minutes down the road with Owen Farrell for an hour and a half, two hours, talking about all sorts of different things," Cooper said.

"That type of thing, the captain of England at 25 or 26, and he’s obviously done lots since then, he’s a massive role model and that type of a thing and you obviously get a bounce from that.

"It’s not that I didn’t believe I had something to offer but I was going there very much with a, ‘What can I pull in to me, to help my team-mates?’ Whereas I guess he had the kind of the same thing in mind and I’m not surprised given his level of performance."

Cooper has also shadowed other professional sporting environments like Munster and Leinster Rugby as well as Australian Rules side Richmond and he is "always hungry and curious for what more you can do" to improve.

That information is not always a two-way street, though, as he admitted that very little has been divulged to others about the inner-workings of the Dublin set-up.

"Yeah, they were disappointed and it was a very short conversation, they were. I had to deflect on that!" the 31-year-old added.

Cooper's eyes are already firmly focussed on 2021 and "how can we do it better" as they chase a magnificent seven with success, and the marginal gains needed to triumph, likened to an "addiction”.

Expand Close Lee Keegan of Mayo is tackled by Jonny Cooper of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC final last December. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lee Keegan of Mayo is tackled by Jonny Cooper of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC final last December. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"When you have a pace set from the top and then you have a group of guys or girls or whatever that are willing to put in their thoughts, be a little bit vulnerable and obviously be committed to the cause, I think then you can start to see some traction," the Na Fianna clubman said.

"There's a bit of luck associated with this as well. Dublin has been successful, but at the same time there’s been very small and fine margins in some of them cases so I would say there’s a bit of luck and the more you win the more it becomes a bit of a habit.

"And if you like, it’s a bit of an addiction, for want of a better word. Preparation is a never-ending chase which is part and parcel and it's oneof the aspects which I enjoy most. Just because you won in 2020 or you played in 2020, there's no right that you'll do the same the following season.

Read More

"So you have to go back and define and talk to people and have conversations so all in all it's a journey that we've been on and it's an enjoyable one getting after how can you be better in all types of ways."

Cooper also offered hope to Dubs fans, and a warning shot to their challengers, that Jack McCaffrey's Dublin career may not be over just yet when remarking that "you never know we might see him back at some point if he feels up for it".

The full interview can be heard here.

Online Editors