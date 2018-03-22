Dublin's Jason Sherlock set to be hit with proposed eight-week ban for incident with Galway player - report

Footage from the game in Salthill showed the member of Dublin's management team shoving McHugh in the back while he grappled with Dublin forward Ciarán Kilkenny.

According to the Irish Daily Star, the CCCC are set to charge Sherlock under Rule 7.2 (c) Category IIa: 'Any type of physical interference with an opposing team player or team official'.

The infraction carries a minimum suspension of eight weeks.