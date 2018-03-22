Dublin's Jason Sherlock set to be hit with proposed eight-week ban for incident with Galway player - report
Jason Sherlock looks set to be hit with a proposed eight-week ban by GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) after a review of footage of an incident involving Galway player Barry McHugh last Sunday.
Footage from the game in Salthill showed the member of Dublin's management team shoving McHugh in the back while he grappled with Dublin forward Ciarán Kilkenny.
According to the Irish Daily Star, the CCCC are set to charge Sherlock under Rule 7.2 (c) Category IIa: 'Any type of physical interference with an opposing team player or team official'.
The infraction carries a minimum suspension of eight weeks.
Sherlock will have the option to have his case heard by the Central Hearing Committee (CHC) if he chooses to challenge the ban.
Earlier this year, Mayo runner Tony McEntee was given an eight-week ban for a similar incident in the Mayo-Galway league clash and Down boss Eamonn Burns has been hit with a proposed ban after he was caught on camera pushing Cavan's Oisin Kiernan.
Online Editors
