Dublin’s class of 2021 is still unproven on current form

If Dublin are going to retain the All-Ireland title, they’ll need two things conspicuous by their absence at Croke Park yesterday.

The first is urgency. All the waffle in the world about ‘superb game control’ and ‘patient build-up’ can’t hide the fact that the Dubs attack has been pretty pedestrian this season. The champions have been efficient rather than exhilarating.

The second is goals. This was their first final since 2005 in which Dublin did not raise a green flag, and bar Colm Basquel’s disallowed effort they never threatened to do so. They also drew a blank in their first round outing against Wexford. A total of two goals from three matches is in stark contrast to an average of over six in their previous ten successful Leinster campaigns.

That lack of goals seems a canary in the coalmine for Dessie Farrell’s team. Dublin never looked in any danger against Kildare but the lack of zip obvious in their previous two outings manifested itself once more.

There’s something ploddingly dutiful about Dublin at the moment, as though the players are performing some onerous function for which they have no great enthusiasm. But this might simply be a result of their becoming as bored with the Leinster Championship as the rest of us.

Most critical commentary on Ireland’s least competitive sporting event takes the form of victim impact reports on sides repeatedly trounced by Dublin. But perpetual participation in a foregone conclusion is probably no picnic for the Dubs either.

Perhaps their apparently diminished levels of intensity and creativity merely stem from the overwhelming ennui engendered by having to beat the same hopelessly outgunned opposition year in, year out. We may see a different Dublin when their interest is piqued by a Mayo side which always brings excitement and unpredictability to these meetings.

There had been predictions that Kildare would suffer a backlash from a Dublin team eager to disprove the doubters. The same forecast was made before the Meath match. No backlash was forthcoming on either occasion and we’re unlikely to see one this year in the classic sense of a return to peak form accompanied by ritual humiliation of the opposition.

Dublin just aren’t as good as they were in the 2016-’18 period. But they don’t need to be. They won’t be playing against the Dublin teams of 2016-’18, they simply have to be better than this year’s Mayo, Kerry or Tyrone sides. And for all Mayo’s admirable exuberance and optimism, they too were better four or five years ago.

At the moment Dublin bear some resemblance to mid-eighties Kerry. After losing the 1982 All-Ireland final the Kingdom were never again the same exhilaratingly dominating force they’d been from 1978 to 1981. But they still managed three in a row from 1984 to 1986 largely through guile, experience and an ability to produce their very best at crucial moments in big games.

Great teams find a way to get it done. And perhaps the defining characteristic of the Dublin six-in-a-row side is its ability to edge close finishes. Hindsight has lent a retrospective inevitability to their triumphs but the 2016 and 2017 finals were won by just a single point, as the 2011 and 2013 finals had been.

Even if Dublin really are in decline they’ve won more recent championships with something to spare. And even if Kerry are now as good as the champions, that doesn’t mean they’ll beat them. Mayo were on a par with Dublin in 2016 and 2017 but couldn’t seal the deal.

Just being better than the Dubs won’t be enough to dethrone them. There is a significant psychological barrier there for their main rivals. Remember the way Kerry seized up in injury-time with the game at their mercy two years ago?

Yesterday did give the pretenders some grounds for encouragement. Brian Fenton looked a pale shadow of his old self, Con O’Callaghan was surprisingly peripheral and David Byrne struggled against Daniel Flynn. One five-minute spell near the end of the first half, when O’Callaghan dropped a shot into the ’keeper’s hands, Brian Howard drove wildly wide, Dean Rock ballooned a shot up in the air and Ciarán Kilkenny missed the kind of chance he normally gobbles up, might have been expressly designed to encourage prophets of Dublin doom.

But in the second half the excellent Kilkenny kicked two fine scores in three minutes before executing a thrilling catch for what may have been the mark of the year in the 63rd minute and kicking another one. Four minutes before that Howard had landed a beautiful point from the same kind of position which had produced his first-half miss. Players like these don’t take long to atone for their mistakes.

Perhaps most encouragingly for Farrell, four points from play furnished further evidence that this could be the year Cormac Costello finally converts enormous promise into significant achievement. Evan Comerford’s calm command remains a marvel from a player who knows the slightest mistake on his part could be amplified to apocalyptic levels.

Yet Dublin will need something more than game-management to get past Mayo and, in all probability, Kerry. The former’s turnover expertise, which changed the course of the Connacht final, would have enabled them to do serious damage against yesterday’s ponderous approach play.

And taking three minutes to create a single scoring opportunity might be something of a luxury against a Kerry side with the ability to notch four scores in that time. Dublin will need pace and goals from their attackers, particularly when there’s no Jack McCaffrey galloping to the rescue.

For now, the case against the champions remains not proven. You can’t judge them by what happens in Leinster. You never can.