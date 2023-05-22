Dublin’s clash with Kildare set for Nowlan Park on June 3 as All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup schedule confirmed

Dublin's second round robin game with Kildare in the All-Ireland series will throw-in at 5pm on Saturday week, June 3, in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

The game, a repeat of their recent Leinster semi-final, will be televised by GAAGO.

Nowlan Park is Kildare's choice as home venue with St Conleth's Park closed for redevelopment.

The Bank Holiday weekend will have the busiest championship programme ever with all 32 league teams in action over both days for the first time, in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.

Kerry's trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork (GAAGO) has a 3pm throw-in and will be preceded by Tipperary and Waterford's neutral Tailteann Cup game at 1pm.

The Saturday Sam Maguire programme is completed by Tyrone hosting Armagh (RTE) in Healy Park at 7pm while Westmeath will have Galway in Cusack Park in Mullingar at 5pm.

The following day, Sunday June 4, Mayo will welcome Louth to MacHale Park for a 2pm throw-in, with live coverage on RTÉ, the same starting time as Monaghan and Clare in Clones.

Sligo, hoping to build on the point they took from Kildare in Markievicz Park last weekend, will be in Roscommon (GAAGO) for their second round, 3pm, while Donegal and Derry in Ballybofey has a 4pm throw-in and will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

The other three Tailteann Cup group one and two games will feature across Saturday. Meath and Down (GAAGO) will meet in Parnell Park at 1pm to facilitate Meath supporters who may want to go to Croke Park for the Christy Ring Cup final against Derry at 5pm.

That will be preceded by the Nicky Rackard Cup at 3pm between Donegal and Wicklow and the Lory Meagher Cup between Monaghan and Lancashire at 1pm, both also in Croke Park.

The group two Tailteann Cup games will throw-in at 3pm on Saturday, Cavan and Offaly in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford and Laois and London at 3pm in Parnell Park, a double-header with Meath and Down.

In group three on Sunday, Limerick and Wicklow will be in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise at 1pm with Longford and Carlow at 3pm while Leitrim and Wexford in group four will be in Parnell Park at 3pm, the same time as Fermanagh and Antrim in Armagh's Athletic Grounds.