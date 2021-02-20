Dublin's Brian Fenton scoops Player of the Year award for second time in three years

Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton has been named Footballer of the Year for the second time in three years.

The Raheny man beat off the challenge of his Dublin colleague Ciarán Kilkenny and Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor to secure the PwC GAA/GPA award, which was chosen in a secret ballot by inter-county players.

He is the second two-time winner since this award scheme, run in conjunction with the All Stars, was introduced in 1995. Meath's Trevor Giles won it in 1996 and 1999.

In the now discontinued Texaco Footballer of the Year Kerry’s Jack O’Shea was a four-time winner (1980, 1981, 1984, 1985).

Fenton, who celebrates his 28th birthday on March 2, has had a remarkable career with Dublin since making his inter-county debut in a league tie against Monaghan in 2015.

He has been virtually ever present on Dublin’s championship team since and has never featured on a losing side in either the Leinster or All-Ireland series.

Spin

He has now won six All-Ireland medals in a row and five All Star awards ,including three on the spin between 2018 and 2020.

O’Shea, won seven All-Ireland medals and six All Star awards.

Given both his age and Dublin’s unprecedented dominance of the championship it will be a surprise if Fenton does not become the most decorated midfielder of all time in Gaelic football.

Ironically, he was probably second favourite behind Kilkenny to win the Footballer of the Year award but his fellow players chose him.

As expected, Mayo newcomer Oisín Mullin was named as the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year.

The 20-year-old student from Kilmaine made his Championship debut against Leitrim last autumn and quickly established himself as Mayo’s first choice corner-back.

He made a sensational impact in the first half of the All-Ireland final and joins a select band of footballers to win an All Star award in their maiden season.

Online Editors