Dublin win false duel with nothing at stake for winner or loser

Dublin 1-18 Donegal 1-14

And so ends the 2021 league, a bizarre instalment of the competition which concluded this year without any real conclusion.

Instead, Dublin and Kerry – the teams the public would dearly love to see tangle one last time before the real stuff begins – share the title. For their part, Dublin beat Donegal by four points in what was reduced to effectively a pre-championship challenge match for the All-Ireland champions and one of their anticipated challengers.

With chances of a league final blown to smithereens by Kerry’s evisceration of Tyrone in Killarney earlier, this gave new meaning to the phrase ‘meaningless league match’.

Afterwards, Dublin stand-in manager Mick Galvin admitted as much.

“It is what it is … but it shouldn’t probably have come to this to be honest with you,” he admitted. “You play a game like this, the other semi-final being played on the same night. Obviously we’d look forward to a final but how it came to this; I don’t know.”

Galvin did, however, give an update on Stephen Cluxton. The Dublin captain hadn’t played since last year’s All-Ireland final and with championship just three weeks away, question marks over his availability have gathered over the past five weeks.

Galvin revealed that Cluxton played with his club Parnell’s last night, his first competitive action of the year.

“We’ll be expecting to have Stephen back as soon as we step back into championship training,” he said.

“At the moment, as I said, the lads who didn’t travel played with their clubs and Stephen is one of them.”

Asked whether there is a worry about players who hadn’t played some part in the league, Galvin admitted: “You’d be concerned alright, but hopefully our internal games should bring us up to speed on that and they’ve been good to us in the past, so we don’t have too many worries on that front to be honest with you.”

Indeed, the most significant stories of the day may arguably have been around some players who didn’t play, rather than those who did.

Michael Murphy was in Breffni Park in a watching capacity only. The Donegal captain has just two weeks to be fit for an Ulster opener against Down in Newry. Declan Bonner said afterwards that Murphy was making progress in coming back from a hamstring injury but avoided making a definitive prediction about his return.

“Michael is coming good,” he advised. “We will be hoping Michael will be back for us. He will have a clear two week run now and hopefully he will be ready to go against Down.”

The game itself was played at a pace that suggested both teams had bigger things on their minds. Understandably so.

Donegal, the great entertainers of Division 1 North this year, took a more restrictive approach to their latest attempt to beat Dublin. In the first half, they dropped deep en masse. They clogged all the channels. Tracked every Dublin runner.

All very sensible. But all very much old hat for Dublin. It worked to a degree. But Donegal’s attempts to break quickly after turning Dublin over lacked the essential ingredient: a Dublin turnover.

Patience is a virtue Dublin have long since acquired. They are completely comfortable in their own skin prodding and probing, recycling possession and taking the percentage option.

In Con O’Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny, they have two forwards sufficiently powerful to make room for a shot in heavy traffic. For all their ability to contain Dublin early in the game, their plan suffered diminishing returns.

Dublin took the lead in the 26th and put more ground between themselves and Donegal from there until the end.

They were already two up when Paddy Small scored their goal.

On one of the few occasions Donegal left themselves open to a counter attack after Michael Langan was turned over, Costello took a pass from Eoin Murchan at an angle and headed straight for goal.

But he slipped it inside for Small, who had a far better angle, and calmly slotted the finish.

Without Murphy, Donegal lacked their captain’s ball-winning and creativity.

And other than Paddy McBrearty, who gave Mick Fitzsimons all manner and style of problems, they were without any real cutting edge up front.

They lost Ódhran McNeilis to injury in the first half too.

At the break, Dublin led by 1-8 to 0-7. With just two weeks until their championship opener and no league final to play for, it was open for debate how much Donegal really needed to press the issue in the second half.

As it happened, Dublin took it largely out of their hands. Seán MacMahon got up from corner-back to take a pass from Niall Scully to score the opening point of the second half.

A minute later, Brian Fenton swung over another from 45 metres.

Within a minute, Kilkenny had extended Dublin’s led to 1-11 to 0-7 and effectively render the contest over.

Substitute Eoghan McGettigan came on and got 1-1 for Donegal. And though McBrearty was excellent in the second half, he appeared to twinge a muscle kicking a late shot into Evan Comerford’s hands.

It was all very forgettable. And given what lies ahead for both teams, Dublin and Donegal will turn the page quickly on this one.

Scorers – Dublin: P Small 1-3 (0-1m); C Costello 0-6 (5f, 1 ‘45); C O’Callaghan 0-3; C Kilkenny 0-2; B Fenton, B Howard, A Byrne, S MacMahon 0-1 each. Donegal: P McBrearty 0-6 (2f, 1m); E McGettigan 1-1; C McGonagle, M Langan 0-2 each; B McCole, O McNeilis, N O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, S MacMahon; J McCarthy, B Howard, E Murchan; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; C Basquel, C Kilkenny, N Scully; P Small, C O’Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: E Lowndes for Murchan (h-t), S Bugler for Basquel (50), T Lahiff for Ó Cofaigh Byrne (53), A Byrne for Scully (53), P McMahon for Fitzsimons (61), C McHugh for Kilkenny (61), S Carthy for Small (67).

Donegal: S Patton; E McHugh, S McMenamin, B McCole; E O’Donnell, R McHugh, Ó McFadden Ferry; M Langan, C McGonagle; C Thompson, O McNeilis, N O’Donnell; P McBrearty, H McFadden, O Gallen. Subs: C Ward for McMenamin (h-t), E McGettigan for Gallen (53), E Doherty for McFadden Ferry (53), J McGee for McFadden (57), D Ó Baoill for N O’Donnell (57), T McClenaghan for E McHugh (63).

Referee: C Brannagan (Down).