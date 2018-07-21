Dublin win Battle of Omagh as McCarthy goal sees off Tyrone and books All-Ireland semi-final place

A James McCarthy goal early in the second half proved to be the crucial score as Dublin grabbed their second win in the Super 8s after an exciting finish in Omagh’s Healy Park.

McCarthy’s goal came on the 40 minute mark when there were just two points between the teams.

The Ballymun man swapped passes with Brian Fenton and while his initial shot was saved by Niall Morgan, he fisted the loose ball to the net to put Jim Gavin’s side firmly in command.

To their credit, Tyrone kept working hard and set about eating into a lead that stood at six points at one stage in the second half.

And deep in injury time, they had the chance to cut the gap to the minimum. However, Ronan O’Neill miscued from a free.

With that went Tyrone’s chance of an upset as Dublin ran down the clock to secure their place in the last four of the All-Ireland series with sub Paul Flynn grabbing the final score of the game.

The teams were well-matched early on with Dean Rock and Peter Harte sharing the first four scores of the game. Amidst the physical exchanges on a pitch that looked to have been narrowed a little for the occasion, wing backs Jack McCaffrey and Tiernan McCann swapped scores before Brian Howard, who enjoyed another productive outing, edged Dublin in front.

But if this Dublin team have been celebrated for their attacking play, some of their work in the tackle here was exemplary. Paul Mannion’s brilliantly timed hit on Cathal McShane denied him a sight on goal when he looked to be clear of the cover. And from that turnover, Dublin swept down field and extended their lead to two through Philly McMahon.

Rock added another free to make it a double scores game (0-6 to 0-3) on the half hour mark but Tyrone didn't wilt.

Howard kicked Dublin’s first wide of the game shortly afterwards before Frank Burns steered over a fine point. Michael McKernan followed that up with an outside of the boot effort to cut the gap to one. John Small landed the final score of the half to send the All-Ireland champions in leading by 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval.

Tyrone registered the first score of the half to cut the gap to one before McCarthy grabbed his goal. And while Tyrone rallied manfully, Dublin did just enough to secure the win.

SCORERS: Dublin: D Rock 0-6 (4f), J McCarthy 1-0, C Kilkenny 0-2, B Howard, P McMahon, K McManamon, J Small, J McCaffrey, P Flynn 0-1 each.

Tyrone: P Harte 0-3 (2f), C McAlliskey (1 45), C McShane, K McGeary 0-2 each, M Bradley, F Burns, M McKernan, T McCann, H Loughran 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Cluxton; J Cooper, P McMahon, E Murchan; J Small, C O’Sullivan, J McCaffrey; J McCarthy, B Fenton; N Scully, C O’Callaghan, B Howard; P Mannion, D Rock, C Kilkenny SUBS: C Costello for Mannion (46), K McManamon for Scully (51), M Fitzsimons for McMahon (58), P Flynn for Howard (60), D Daly for Small (65), MD Macauley for McCarthy (68),

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, M Donnelly, F Burns; C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; N Sludden, P Harte, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAlliskey SUBS: R Brennan for McNamee (34), M Bradley for McAlliskey (52), K McGeary for Burns (53), D McClure for Cavanagh (60), H Loughran for Meyler (65), R O’Neill for Sludden (71)

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)

Online Editors