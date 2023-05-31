Dublin win back-to-back Leinster MFC titles after pulling clear of Kildare

Dublin 0-19 Kildare 2-9

Dublin captain Cillian Emmett lifts the Murray Cup after his side's victory. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin have successfully defended their Leinster minor football crown, beating Kildare in a repeat of last year’s provincial decider.

Lenny Cahill and Noah Byrne led the way as Dublin proved too strong.

Damien Fennelly kept faith with the team that decimated Offaly in the semi-final, while Kildare were also unchanged from the team that edged past Meath by a single point in their semi-final.

Conditions were perfect inside O’Moore Park, Portlaoise as both the weather and the supporters played their part in a blistering opening quarter that saw the sides tied at 0-3 apiece.

Byrne kicked Dublin into a two-point lead inside 90 seconds with Senan Ryan adding a third. Kildare got off the mark through Harry Redmond and began to impose themselves on the game. Evan Donnelly brought them to within a point before a 50-metre free from goalkeeper, Cathal Moore, brought the sides level.

Kildare could have been at least a couple of points up, but they let Dublin off the hook. Big mistake. The defending champions would kick six unanswered points in the final 10 minutes of the half, including three in three minutes from Cahill, to lead 0-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

It could have been far worse for Niall Cronin’s men but for an amazing save from Moore, who denied Harry Curley a goal from point-blank range.

Kildare opened the scoring in the second half but failed to make the most of their bright start. Dublin then kicked three points in quick succession before Tadgh Donlan raised a green flag for Kildare with a well-struck goal.

They tagged on two quick points after that, but Dublin began to pick off scores at their ease, adding five of the next six points in a dominant ten-minute spell.

Evan Boyle collected a ball in from Jack McCabe and smashed it into the top corner of Cillian Murray’s net with three minutes remaining to give the Lilywhites an outside chance, but Dublin found two more scores, with Cahill fittingly knocking over a free to end the game.

The teams must now wait for Friday’s Munster final between Cork and Kerry to determine their All-Ireland quarter-final pairings.

SCORERS – Dublin: L Cahill 0-7 (4f); N Byrne 0-3; S Mullarkey 0-2; A Carolan, S Ryan, S Keogh, L O’Boyle (45), J Young, R Mitchell, H Curley 0-1 each. Kildare: T Donlan 1-1; E Boyle 1-0; E Donnelly, C Moore (1f, 45), J Cunningham (1f) 0-2 each; H Redmond 0-1.

DUBLIN – C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; P Curry, H Curley, L Cahill. Subs: S Mullarkey for Curry (43), C O’Connor for Young (50), A O’Reilly for Coleman (51), C McSweeney for O’Boyle (60).

KILDARE – C Moore; L Kelly, R Murray, R Lawlor; S Murphy, J Donnelly, M Chambers; E Boyle, J Cunningham; D Mullahy, T Donlan, C Moran; D Kinch, H Redmond, E Donnelly. Subs: L O’Connor for Murray, C Keaveny for Mullahy (h-t), P O’Dea for Kinch (h-t), J McCabe for Murphy (40), R Kelly for Donnelly (56).

REF – A Smith (Meath).