Dublin legend Charlie Redmond has rubbished the idea that Croke Park is the county's home ground, and says that Jim Gavin's men playing in GAA HQ ultimately benefits all inter-county teams.

Dublin legend Charlie Redmond has rubbished the idea that Croke Park is the county's home ground, and says that Jim Gavin's men playing in GAA HQ ultimately benefits all inter-county teams.

'Dublin will be the team in the Super 8s without a home game' - Dubs legend Redmond weighs in on Croke Park debate

Donegal have raised objections ahead of next Saturday's Super 8s opener against the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park, questioning why Dublin will play two games in the venue during the All-Ireland series.

This has led to a debate around whether Croke Park has now become, in effect, Dublin's home ground and the advantages that that gives Gavin's side.

However, writing in today's Sunday World, Charlie Redmond says that Parnell Park remains Dublin's home ground and that the money made by the extra games in Croke Park during the league has a trickle down effect for the GAA.

"Dublin will be the team in the Super 8s without a home game," Redmond said.

"Your home ground is the one where the county board maintains the pitch, tries to improve the facilities for players and supporters, where all the county's inter-county teams can train if they want to.

"None of that applies to Croke Park. All of the above applies to Parnell Park.

"Dublin choose to play their league matches in Croke Park to get extra money for everyone. The Allianz League receipts are divided by 32. Most of their championship games are fixed for Croker so that the thousands of people who want to see them and their opponents play can do so in comfort. And so that clubs and counties all over the country can get grants from GAA HQ to improve their own pitches, clubhouses and coaching programmes."

Read Charlie Redmond's full column in today's Sunday World.

Online Editors