Dublin were asked one question tonight. The answer tells us that six in a row is very much on

American presidents come and go. Dublin endure.

Their annual Leinster championship run has become the easiest campaign in Irish life after the Healy Raes', with more discipline.

For the second week in a row, Kieran Donaghy was better dressed in the studio than Jimmy McGuinness and Peter Canavan. Last weekend, Kieran gave a detailed analysis of a sending off he hadn’t seen. This week, he was asked for his pre-game prediction and the Healy Rae came out in him. "Well. . . I think. . . Westmeath will give it right good go for 40 minutes. Maybe 45 minutes." As it happened, he was only 40 minutes out. By the fifth minute Dublin were 0-4 to 0-0 and the game was over.

With their new stepdad looking on, Dublin gave an expert display, dispelling the notions created by their slapdash display against Meath (where they conceded eight scoreable frees) that they had somehow lost interest.

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Roger used to stand outside the venue before his fights and shout "Skills pays the bills" as his opponents arrived. Here, Dublin’s players demonstrated their superior basic skills in very poor conditions. After five minutes a ball was driven low towards Ciaran Kilkenny, skidding towards his feet. He scooped it up expertly and went on to set up a Dublin point. A few minutes later Brian Fenton kicked a stinker to Sean Bugler, who gathered it effortlessly. Or what about Jonny Cooper, with ten minutes to go, expertly side stepping quickly to his right one, two, three times to prevent a left footed opponent getting a shot off. This is no accident.

Three years ago, Jim Gavin (who is passionate about organ donation) rang me to say he would "love" to take a training session for my club minor team. He was coming to Belfast to do an event for his good friend Anto Finnegan, the great Lamh Dearg and Antrim footballer who has motor neurone disease and has carried on with life regardless.

Jim arrived with his backroom team. They set up the pitch. The session was skills, skills, skills. The pick up. Soloing with both feet. Kicking with both feet. He spent ten minutes on a drill where two players — using two balls — quickly kick passed the ball to each other, catching with one hand and kicking the other ball as they were catching the first one.

Then, he brought the group to the scoring zone, asked each player to mark out an area where it was comfortable for them to shoot from and spent ten minutes on kicking points from there. It felt like a terrible anti-climax for me. I had expected to see the secrets of breaking the blanket defence to be unfurled and the mysteries of Dublin’s kick-out press to be revealed. Instead, it was shadowing a left footer — step to the right, do not take the dummy. Shadowing a right footer — step to the left, do not take the dummy. Then throwing the ball up to each other for ten minutes, high catching. Before he left, he handed out a boxful of his Dublin peaked caps to the players. John Costello said, "We’re out a fortune on those caps."

Afterwards though, I thought of the All-Blacks, and Richie McCaw — the greatest leader in rugby history — spending an hour a day throwing passes off either side. Or DJ Carey spending all his waking hours driving a sliotar off the walls of his family home. In a TG4 documentary his mother said, "He broke so many windows, we eventually started boarding them up."

Dublin were always going to win. The question was whether they would make a lot of mistakes. In the event, they made none. Which tells us that the six in a row is very much on.