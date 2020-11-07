| 10.1°C Dublin

Dublin were asked one question tonight. The answer tells us that six in a row is very much on

Joe Brolly

Joe Brolly was impressed with what he saw from Dublin in their win over Westmeath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

American presidents come and go. Dublin endure.

Their annual Leinster championship run has become the easiest campaign in Irish life after the Healy Raes', with more discipline.

For the second week in a row, Kieran Donaghy was better dressed in the studio than Jimmy McGuinness and Peter Canavan. Last weekend, Kieran gave a detailed analysis of a sending off he hadn’t seen. This week, he was asked for his pre-game prediction and the Healy Rae came out in him. "Well. . . I think. . . Westmeath will give it right good go for 40 minutes. Maybe 45 minutes." As it happened, he was only 40 minutes out. By the fifth minute Dublin were 0-4 to 0-0 and the game was over.

