Dublin went through the motions against Mayo. They are bored

There comes a moment in every great sportsperson’s life when they wonder what the point is. This is because winning all the time becomes an anti-climax.

The world raised its eyebrows when Michael Jordan, the best basketballer in history and one of the truly great competitors in world sport, announced he was leaving the game to become a baseball player. Jordan spent an embarrassing year in the minor leagues for the Birmingham Barons, hitting flies and dropping catches. Like Usain Bolt switching to pizza delivery or Brian O’Driscoll becoming an extra in Fair City.

As every great sports team in the world has discovered, winning without end becomes pointless and boring. The players may be the same. The training the same. The routine the same. But there is a mysterious spark deep inside great sportspeople that drives them on. When it isn’t there, the team is suddenly an illusion. When that happens, there is nothing they can do other than go through the motions and hope the opposition doesn’t cop on until it is too late.

Dublin are bored. They went through the motions last Saturday, like a husband soulessly making love to a wife he no longer has any interest in. The writer Norman Mailer called it carnal indifference. Muhammad Ali, in the latter stages of his career, trained and often boxed with disdain for his work, labouring through fights against lesser opponents looking bored stiff and wondering where the magic had gone. In Mailer’s immortal expression, “Ali bore the disgusted expression Sugar Ray Robinson used to get towards the end of his career when struck on the nose, a grimace of disdain for the occupation as if you could lose your looks if you weren’t careful.”

Last week, Dublin played through the depths of indifference and almost got away with it. The first half was one of the dullest sporting events I have been present for, Dublin labouring to a six-point half-time lead and the penny not dropping with Mayo (or the audience) that this Dublin team was merely a memory of champions past. So, Mayo sat back in a defensive shell, braced for a blitz that never came. Dublin dropped balls, kicked them away, hand-passed the ball to Mayo and looked as though they were miles away, thinking about what was for dinner, or if Faye and Teddy would find true happiness on Love Island.

By half-time the con trick was still working. The Mayo ones I was with were shaking their heads sadly and wondering how bad it was going to get. For the first time in living memory a Mayo team had come to Croke Park to play Dublin and not had a go. In the early stages of the third quarter, Mayo pushed up and the atmosphere changed. But they had a problem. Croke Park is no place for passengers, even big-name passengers. After a heated exchange on the sideline, James Horan finally made the crucial substitution. Several years late mind you, but it was done and the team could get on with the business of winning.

Trust and respect are the essential components of a team. A team must be a democracy, where no one is treated preferentially. When this is not happening, there is no team, just a group of individuals. The players themselves know. They see it in training and in club games. So, when it happened, painful though it must have been for Horan, it emancipated and electrified the group. Suddenly, they were a team. This is no reflection on the individual, a good lad and a long servant of his county. It is merely a reflection of reality.

Now, Mayo were all pace and adventure and passion. They were vibrant and alive. Dublin were a hologram and it was merely a question of whether there was enough muscle memory left from times past to allow them to beat the clock.

Mayo experienced the joyful anarchy of the downtrodden, overwhelming their oppressors like the prisoners running riot against the wardens in some repressive jail. The vast excitement was only matched by the giant clock in the stadium ticking along towards the final whistle. Mayo scored another point. The stadium erupted. Then everyone looked at the clock. Another point. Lead down to three. The clock. A point. The clock.

In 2016, the skies darkened over Croke Park, Mayo scored two own goals and it felt as though we were in an episode of The Twilight Zone. Here, Mayo gained compensation, from the gods and Conor Lane. Two simple, mystifying frees for overcarrying kept Mayo galloping along. But we had to enter the twilight zone for them to be saved.

Davy Byrne, under not much pressure, mis-soloed the ball and Mayo had the 45 to draw it. As the skies darkened, Hennelly missed and we groaned and shook our heads. But salvation was at hand. The 45 was retaken and this time he bulleted it over the black spot. Extra-time was a formality, Mayo feasting on Dublin’s bad mood and the carcass of the champions.

Afterwards, Dublin supporters congratulated Mayo people. Funny thing, the Dubs were not even disappointed and all the talk was of New Mayo, who electrified and delighted us. This time, it was for real, and we will think and talk and write about little else over the next month.

But for now, I am thinking about Brian Fenton waking up on Sunday morning, surprised and relieved that this procession of endless victory is over. I’m betting he was surprised that he wasn’t really that disappointed.

He can console himself with the fact that it has happened to all of the greats. After his year out escaping the tedium of victory, Michael Jordan came back to lead the Chicago Bulls to three consecutive championships.

Winning is boring. Sometimes you just need a break.