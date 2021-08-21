| 17.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin went through the motions against Mayo. They are bored

Joe Brolly

Winning is boring. Sometimes you just need a break

Brian Howard of Dublin in conversation with referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Brian Howard of Dublin in conversation with referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Brian Howard of Dublin in conversation with referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Brian Howard of Dublin in conversation with referee Conor Lane during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There comes a moment in every great sportsperson’s life when they wonder what the point is. This is because winning all the time becomes an anti-climax.

The world raised its eyebrows when Michael Jordan, the best basketballer in history and one of the truly great competitors in world sport, announced he was leaving the game to become a baseball player. Jordan spent an embarrassing year in the minor leagues for the Birmingham Barons, hitting flies and dropping catches. Like Usain Bolt switching to pizza delivery or Brian O’Driscoll becoming an extra in Fair City.

As every great sports team in the world has discovered, winning without end becomes pointless and boring. The players may be the same. The training the same. The routine the same. But there is a mysterious spark deep inside great sportspeople that drives them on. When it isn’t there, the team is suddenly an illusion. When that happens, there is nothing they can do other than go through the motions and hope the opposition doesn’t cop on until it is too late.

Related topics

Related Content

More On Mayo GAA

Most Watched

Privacy