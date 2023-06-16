Dublin welcome back Jack McCaffrey, Eoin Murchan and Evan Comerford ahead of Sligo clash

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey, in action against Louth in the Leinster final, returns to the squad against Sligo. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There are some significant additions to the Dublin squad named to face Sligo in Kingspan Breffni on Sunday.

Jack McCaffrey, Eoin Murchan and Evan Comerford have all returned to the squad after recent absences, a major boost to Dublin’s prospects.

Ciarán Kilkenny, who played no active part against Kildare, is also listed among the Dublin substitutes, as is Davy Byrne. Both men were taken off with knocks during the recent draw with Roscommon.

McCaffrey is named on the bench and is in line to feature for the first time since the Leinster final. The former Footballer of the Year started that day but lasted just 32 minutes until he was replaced with a hamstring twinge.

Murchan, who is listed to start at corner-back, hasn’t been seen in a Dublin jersey since the Leinster quarter-final win over Laois while Comerford hasn’t played since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

Dean Rock and Killian O’Gara drop out of the team that started in Nowlan Park, with Murchan and Paddy Small coming in.

DUBLIN (SF v Sligo): S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; J Small, S MacMahon, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; P Small, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: E Comerford, D Byrne, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, P Mannion, J McCaffrey, R McGarry, C Murphy, L O’Dell, K O’Gara, D Rock.