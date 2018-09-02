Dublin vs Tyrone, All-Ireland final: Four in-a-row on the line as Jim Gavin and Mickey Harte go head-to-head
Dublin take on Tyrone in this afternoon's All-Ireland final as Jim Gavin's side look to claim a four in-a-row. Throw-in is at 15.30 and you can follow the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
