RTÉ will televise all three major GAA games this Sunday - with Dublin vs Roscommon to be shown on the RTÉ News Now channel.

Dublin vs Roscommon to be shown on RTÉ News Now as TV schedule for weekend GAA games is revealed

The Super 8s clash at Croke Park is a dead rubber, with Dublin guaranteed to top Group 2 while Roscommon are unable to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals after losing their first two games.

Donegal vs Tyrone, which will decide who advances to the final four alongisde Dublin, will be screened on RTÉ 1 while Galway vs Clare in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay will be shown on RTÉ 2.

The football games both throw in at 3.30pm while the hurling replay gets underway at 2pm.

According to RTÉ:

RTÉ News Now is available in the Republic of Ireland on http://rte.ie/newsnow | Saorview 21 |Sky 521| Virgin Media 200| RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now App by clicking the red 'Live' button.

RTÉ News Now is available in Northern Ireland on http://rte.ie/newsnow | Saorview 21| RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now App by clicking the red 'Live' button.

