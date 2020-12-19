Dublin vs Mayo: Every player rated on All-Ireland final day - which team comes out on top?

Dublin and Mayo's rivalry heats up again as they go head-to-head in the All-Ireland final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ahead of the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo, Frank Roche and Colm Keys break down the two starting fifteens to see which one rates higher.

Dublin

1 Stephen Cluxton 9

Age: 39 Club: Parnells Height: 6’1” C’ship Debut: 2001

No country for old men? Don’t tell last Thursday’s birthday boy. His leadership, reflexes, authority, judgement and those peerless restarts are the stuff of legend. Four clean sheets and just one flying save required (against Meath’s Joey Wallace) but he still dictates everything.

2 Mick Fitzsimons 8

Age: 32 Club: Cuala Height: 6’0” Debut: 2010

Like a vintage Claret he has aged remarkably, and now odds-on for a third All-Star in four seasons. The benchmark for adhesive man-marking: tenacious yet disciplined, with octopus hands for the perfectly-timed dispossession. His likely duel with Cillian O’Connor could prove pivotal.

3 David Byrne 7

Age: 26 Club: Naomh Olaf Height: 5’11” Debut: 2015

Lost his place post-league but, after cameos against Westmeath and Laois, has started the last two outings. Equally happy to roam outfield after his man, and even clip the odd vital point, but his primary job will be to limit the impact of Mayo’s in-form full-forward line.

4 Eoin Murchan 7

Age: 24 Club: Na Fianna Height: 5’11” Debut: 2018

His name will be etched forever in history for that All-Ireland replay goal. An unflustered ball-carrier blessed with speed, Murchan has spent much of his winter sweeping. Bombed forward for a point against Westmeath but otherwise mostly content to sit and hold.

5 Jonny Cooper 8

Age: 31 Club: Na Fianna Height: 6’0” Debut: 2013

For so long a defensive mainstay, whose spiky attitude was grudgingly admired by every rival. His standing has dipped from those heights, with injuries a recurring factor. Battled through recent ankle trouble to start all four outings, but second man off against Cavan.

6 John Small 8

Age: 27 Club: Ballymun Kickhams Height: 6’0” Debut: 2015

We’ll take Cooper’s pugnacity and raise you, but where would Dublin be without him? Even though his shooting remains hit-and-miss, Small is a dynamic counter-attacker to go with his bristling man-marking qualities. After previous All-Ireland red mists, will seek to emulate last year’s Kerry benchmark.

7 Robbie McDaid 8

Age: 27 Club: Ballyboden St Enda's Height: 6’2” Debut: 2019

Spied his opportunity with Jack McCaffrey’s departure and grabbed it. Defensive durability has yet to be stress-tested, but he has set up numerous opportunities ghosting forward – while delivering 1-2 against Cavan. Priced 1/5 for an All Star, but this could be his first litmus test.

8 Brian Fenton 9

Age: 27 Club: Raheny Height: 6’4” Debut: 2015

What is left to say? An all-time great before 2020, now playing better than ever. Close to Man of the Match three games running. The complete midfielder can be summed up thus: he soars, he glides, he scores. Kerry nullified him in last year’s draw, but do Mayo have the personnel?

9 James McCarthy 9

Age: 30 Club: Ballymun Kickhams Height: 6’1” Debut: 2011

The only outfield Dub to start every All-Ireland from 2011, he remains indispensable. As with under Jim Gavin, Dessie Farrell started him in his old wing-back haunts this winter before realising he was more needed at midfield. Not quite at peak ‘Maccer’ so far, but the ultimate big game player.

10 Niall Scully 8

Age: 26 Club: Templeogue Synge Street Height: 6’0” Debut: 2017

If only every team possessed such an effective unsung hero. Laois and Meath games especially showcased his endless energy, pinpoint passing and eye for a score. Merely very decent against Cavan, but his work ethic will be vital if Mayo inject mayhem into the middle-third.

11 Ciarán Kilkenny 9

Age: 27 Club: Castleknock Height: 6’1” Debut: 2012

Hard to believe he has never been Footballer of the Year, but that could change soon. Remains Dublin’s conductor even while finding time to shoot 1-17 in four games. Has endured a couple of quiet finals (2017 and last year’s draw) but his replay masterclass spoke volumes.

12 Seán Bugler 7

Age: 22 Club: St Oliver Plunkett/ER Height: 6’0” Debut: 2019

Dublin’s next big thing has long been an open secret. Buzzed through a stop-start league and Leinster; found it slightly tougher against Cavan before being first man off. Deadly accurate, with an eye for goal, and equally happy (minus the ball) to harry and hound.

13 Paddy Small 7

Age: 23 Club: Ballymun Kickhams Height: 6’0” Debut: 2018

Carried club form into the resumed county season, all the while fending off a three-in-a-row All Star (Paul Mannion). Powerful and pacey, loves taking his man on, and a sweet left boot when in the zone. This, though, is by far his biggest challenge yet.

14 Con O’Callaghan 9

Age: 24 Club: Cuala Height: 5’11” Debut: 2016

The one forward Mayo will fear most, given memories of his stunning early goal (2017), his devastating brace off Lee Keegan (2019) - and his rising form graph of recent weeks. A powerhouse assassin who doubles as a roaming eager beaver, and a frequent kickout option too.

15 Dean Rock 9

Age: 30 Club: Ballymun Kickhams Height: 6’1” Debut: 2013

When in doubt, trust Deano. His All-Ireland record, from the 2016 replay onward, is one of consistent delivery. After a relatively subdued campaign start, he has returned to top form against Meath and Cavan. Mayo will fear his remorseless efficiency, from play as well as frees.

TOTAL 122/150

Mayo

1 David Clarke 8

Age: 37 Club: Ballina Stephenites Height: 6'2" Debut: 2005

Almost 20 years in the inter-county game now, there isn't a better shot stopper, especially when an opponent takes a step too close. While he remains solid under a dropping ball, his hanging kick-out remains a target that opposing teams love to exploit.

2 Oisin Mullin 7

Age: 20 Club: Kilmaine Height: 5'10" Debut: 2020

New and dynamic presence at corner-back where he has had some of the toughest jobs - marking Conor McManus and David Clifford - but thrives in joining attacks where he can deploy his pace. Looks tailor-made for a match-up with Con O'Callaghan.

3 Chris Barrett 7

Age: 33 Club: Clontarf Height: 5'10" Debut: 2010

Didn't reappear this season until the Connacht quarter-final against Leitrim. Had his aerial difficulties in the Tipperary game but is a defender for the big occasion with a great tackling technique and likely to duel again with Dean Rock.

4 Lee Keegan 9

Age: 31 Club: Westport Height: 5'10" Debut: 2011

Has the distinction of scoring a goal in three consecutive championship games against Dublin (2016,2017 and 2019), a remarkable and surely unprecedented statistic for a defender. A career '9' with a strong mentality he hasn't looked as sharp defensively in 2020 as in other years.

5 Paddy Durcan 9

Age: 26 Club: Castlebar Mitchels Height: 6'0" Debut: 2015

Now that Jack McCaffrey is out of the picture, Durcan may well have established himself as the most penetrative wing-back around. Like Keegan before him though, man marking duties fall easily to him as he underlined in winning his first All Star last year. Expect the biggest role for him here.

6 Stephen Coen 7

Age: 25 Club: Hollymount-Caramore Height: 6'1" Debut: 2015

Not the quickest but makes up for it with resilience, a great engine and a good instinct for where the ball is going to fall, which makes him suitable for a few roles. A leader too, who has captained All-Ireland minor, U-21 and Sigerson Cup-winning teams.

7 Eoghan McLaughlin 7

Age: 21 Club: Westport Height: 5'11" Debut: 2020

A revelation in this championship and league before it, McLaughlin is a hard-running, tough-tackling wing-back in the Colm Boyle mould, only left-footed. His game still needs refinement but the raw materials are very much there for the former elite underage cyclist.

8 Matthew Ruane 7

Age: 24 Club: Breaffy Height: 6'2" Debut: 2019

Got injured at the wrong time last year and was just back for the Dublin semi-final. Big performance in the Connacht final and has chipped in with scores in three of the four championship games to press home his attacking instinct. Not yet a big enough kick-out presence though.

9 Conor Loftus 7

Age: 25 Club: Crossmolina Deel Rovers Height: 6'0" Debut: 2016

Has been around the squad for five years now but this is his most consistent run of games since being slotted into midfield when play resumed in October. Mobile and accurate, like Ruane he has scored in three of their four games.

10 Kevin McLoughlin 8

Age: 31 Club: Knockmore Height: 5'11" Debut: 2009

Fresh from his Mayo club success with Knockmore, he looks like a player coming back into form at the right time in recent games, and his distribution remains a huge asset as he showed against Tipperary. A good ball carrier who is equally comfortable from half-back to the full-forward line.

11 Ryan O'Donoghue 7

Age: 22 Club: Belmullet Height: 5'9" Debut: 2020

The star of the Mayo U-20 team that lost to Kildare in an All-Ireland final in 2018, O'Donoghue is energetic, puts himself about and has got into the right positions to take a few marks this season. Perhaps under most pressure to retain his place though.

12 Diarmuid O'Connor 8

Age: 25 Club: Ballintubber Height: 6'1" Debut: 2014

If the younger O'Connor could tap back into the form that saw him drive Mayo to All-Ireland U-21 glory in 2016, including a tour de force against some of his Dublin opponents in the semi-final, Mayo would be emboldened. Great engine, possesses a goal-scoring touch and has shown glimpses this season, but not consistently enough.

13 Tommy Conroy 7

Age: 21 Club: The Neale Height: 5'10" Debut: 2020

In his first full season, Conroy has made quite the impact, giving the Mayo inside line a burst of pace to turn defenders they really haven't had before. Has scored 1-8 in this campaign and has developed a strong reputation for goal-scoring.

14 Aidan O'Shea 8

Age: 30 Club: Breaffy Height: 6'4" Debut: 2009

Relocated again this season to full-forward where his understanding with Cillian O'Connor and distribution from the hands is key, but the question remains as to whether O'Shea's brand of physicality and vision is more effective, especially against Dublin, further outfield.

15 Cillian O'Connor 9

Age: 28 Club: Ballintubber Height: 6'1" Debut: 2011

Appears to be back to his best form after a record-breaking 4-9 haul in the semi-final against Tipperary, the highest ever championship score. He brings aggression and power to his game to complement his instinct for a goal and with 5-31 for four games, he is oozing confidence.

Total: 115/150

