Dublin vs Kerry: Tribal warfare in Thurles gave us two-game epic 20 years ago

Dessie Farrell dropped to his knees, burying his head into his hands, like something out of Saving Private Ryan. All the scene lacked was a dead soldier and an anguished cry into the Thurles sky.

‘Why me?!’

Near enough the Kerry goal line to fall over it, and with enough time to fix his socks if he’d been of a mind, Farrell clattered his shot off the crossbar.

In his 2005 autobiography, Farrell called it “the most glaring miss of my career”.

“Four years later,” he admitted, “the sinking feeling recurs in an instant.”

Drollness and wit are two of Farrell’s more underappreciated qualities.

A couple of months later, Tommy Carr was sacked as Dublin manager in a heave by then chairman, the late John Bailey. As captain, Farrell was one of the speakers at a subsequent press conference in the Burlington Hotel.

Asked how he felt to be Dublin captain to a manager deposed by his own chairman, Farrell’s response came straight from the gag book of the gallows.

“I feel like I’ve hit the crossbar from two yards out . . .”

Suspension means Farrell won’t be in Thurles on May 23, when Dublin and Kerry again meet in Semple Stadium, 20 years on from the tie that spawned a million war stories.

Maybe it’s for the best. He’s unlikely to include Semple Stadium on any list of his lucky haunts.

And yet, two decades on, the memory of those 2001 games blazes still. For all the big-ticket days Dublin and Kerry have shared before and since, the two-match saga sits perched among their most iconic. Football as tribal warfare. In Thurles.

“Outside of Killarney and Croke Park, I’d say it was the only full house we played in front of anywhere,” says Tomás Ó Sé. “And it was in the top three or four games in terms of atmosphere I ever played. And it was because it was the Dubs.”

As a venue for Dublin’s first great championship quest since the 1983 All-Ireland semi-final replay in Cork, Thurles seemed particularly apt. For their fans, seldom asked to stray too far for an important match, this was their Féile. Their Trip to Tipp. How far away could Thurles be?

Well, actually . . .

Famously, some hadn’t included the inconvenience of match-day, single-lane traffic in their itinerary. Many were left mystified at the delay, inching through the Midlands, peering out at exotic outposts like Urlingford and Durrow.

Some abandoned their cars and indeed, their quests, and decamped to pubs like Morrissey’s in Abbeyleix, still 30 miles from Semple Stadium when Mick Curley threw the ball in. Legend has it that some only made it as far as the Poitín Stil. Meanwhile in Kerry, Páidí Ó Sé was edgy.

“We would have seen a tightness in him in the weeks leading up to that game,” recalls Tomás. “Even in the car travelling home from training. You could tell he wasn’t as relaxed as normal. There was tension there with him.”

Páidí wasn’t alone. For the Dubs, the emotion of the day tipped towards meltdown levels the closer they got to Semple Stadium. Different time. Different mindset.

The game and the occasion were one inseparable entity. There wasn’t really a process to stick to. Labi Siffre’s ‘The Higher You Build Your Barriers’, blared on the team bus as they drove through the mobbed square in Thurles, as players choked back tears.

And still, for ages, the first game had all the hallmarks of a perfunctory Kerry victory until it jackknifed with those goals. Vinnie Murphy. Darren Homan. Thurles in raptures.

And then, most memorably of all, Maurice Fitzgerald.

Afterwards, the Dubs went bananas, fist-pumping the Killinan End terrace to within an inch of its foundations.

“We had a habit at that time for blowing leads,” recalls Ó Sé.

“But when we saw them going nuts, I think it just got us to focus back on the following week a little bit quicker.”

It’s only a small footnote in the story, but Ó Sé was sent off in the replay for attempting to launch Collie Moran somewhere into the stratosphere over South Tipperary by force.

Straight away, he knew. Wilyness took over. Ó Sé stayed down and played the wounded soldier, only for Ciarán Whelan to reef him off the turf, at which point Ó Sé went for Whelan. In for a penny . . .

A few months on, Ó Sé was in Copper Face Jacks, enjoying the Christmas festivities. Quite how it escalated, he’s not sure. But he recalls at one point in the night being backed into a corner by Whelan, Homan and Johnny Magee and subjected to an unflattering critique of his acting abilities.

“Darragh was around the place somewhere as well,” Ó Sé says. “But I think he’d mysteriously gone missing.”

With Dublin beaten at the second attempt, the tension in Páidí’s shoulders melted away. Job done.

Afterwards, he yapped and yapped to everyone and anyone, chirpily and sincerely acknowledging Dublin’s part, not only in the day, but his own footballing life. That was until he spotted a gaggle of journalists circling his nephew.

Twenty years ago, reporters were allowed into dressing-rooms after games. Speaking to media in such circumstances was still very much the done thing for most inter-county players. And having been sent off, Tomás was an obvious story.

“YOU!” Páidí bellowed across the dressing-room, casting his arm and extending an index finger in the direction of his nephew.

“SAY F*** ALL!!”

“And sure, nobody so much as said ‘boo’ to me after that,” Tomás laughs.

“Páidí was pure delighted with himself! It had been a great week; the atmosphere, the excitement, the tension.

“And here he was: the Dubs beaten. Everyone fussing around him. Roaring at me in front of everyone.

“And him standing there – stark-bollock naked.”