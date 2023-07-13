‘Dublin vs Kerry All-Ireland final is inevitable’ – Colm O’Rourke

Meath manager insists ‘cream will rise to top’ in weekend semi-final clashes

Meath legend Colm O’Rourke feels it is inevitable that Dublin and Kerry will collide in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final as the sold-out signs go up for Saturday’s Croke Park double-header.

The All-Ireland SFC semi-final meeting of Dublin and Monaghan – which is preceded by O’Rourke’s Meath facing Down in the Tailteann Cup final – has attracted huge interest with just over 82,000 spectators expected to go through the turnstiles at GAA HQ.

Dublin and defending champions Kerry (who play Derry on Sunday) are red-hot favourites to reach the decider with O’Rourke insisting that the traditional powerhouses are streets ahead of the pack.

“I think so,” O’Rourke said of a ‘dream’ Dublin/Kerry final. “The best players, best organisation ... to me the Dublin players are the best players I’ve ever seen, five or six of them. And then you have David Clifford. So, the best teams should get to the final. I always thought that Dublin and Kerry were ahead of everybody.

“It’s always at the sharp end of the championship that that gets exposed for right or wrong. The cream always rises to the top. They have the best players and the best system of playing.”

O’Rourke admits that modern football can leave a lot to be desired, though, as “a lot of the games are horrible to watch” and the two-time All-Ireland SFC winner has some suggestions to make it more exciting.

“Something like you cannot play the ball back across midfield would be valuable.

“Limiting the amount of handpassing too would be another thing. If you don’t combine that with having to play the ball forward people will just kick the ball back on the third pass or the fourth pass,” he said.

“Playing the ball back once you get across halfway shouldn’t be allowed. And possibly the pass back to the goalie so you could put pressure on. I would love to see a return to traditional football, but it’s not going to happen.”