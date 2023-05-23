Dublin v Roscommon: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The group stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continues this weekend with Dublin and Roscommon facing off in their first game in Group 3. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4.00pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not being shown on terrestrial tv but is being streamed on GAAGO.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Group 3 started last weekend and spoils were shared between Sligo and Kildare. We’ve a report here and details on where Kildare will play their ‘home’ game with St Conleth's Park closed for redevelopment.

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery on this week’s Throw-In Football show to discuss all the big talking points from the weekend’s football action.

Galway legend, Cyril Farrell, joins John Mullane, Eddie Brennan and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In Hurling show and off the back of Waterford’s dismal defeat to Clare, the lads discuss where Davy Fitz and Waterford hurling can go from here.

Plus, how good are Clare now and can they be realistic Munster and All-Ireland contenders?

What are the odds?

Dublin are heavy favourites at 1/10 with Roscommon 13/2 and the draw is 14/1.

What are the coaches saying?

