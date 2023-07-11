Dublin v Monaghan: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship reach the penultimate stage this weekend with Dublin and Monaghan facing off in the first semi-final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 5.30pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown live on RTE2 and BBC2 NI. It will be streamed live on the RTE Player and you can also follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog.

What are the odds?

Dublin are heavy favourites at 1/8 with Monaghan 13/2 and the draw after 70 minutes is 14/1.