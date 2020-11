Hurling

Barrett sending off key as Galway come from behind to dethrone Tipp and set up Limerick semi-final

Galway recovered from last weekend’s stinging defeat in the Leinster final to dramatically end Tipperary’s reign as All-Ireland champions at the Gaelic Grounds. The win sends Shane O’Neill’s side into the All-Ireland semi finals against his native county, Limerick, on Sunday next, a repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland final pairing.