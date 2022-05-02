James McCarthy of Dublin with Thomas O'Reilly of Meath during the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin in July 2021. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Dublin v Meath showdown has been fixed for Croke Park on Sunday week, May 15, as part of a Leinster SFC semi-final double-header with the clash of Kildare and Westmeath.

The decision of Leinster Council fixture-makers to bring Dublin back to the capital, rather than play their semi-final at a provincial venue, is sure to attract some negative commentary given their monopoly of the Delaney Cup over the past 11 seasons.

However, Independent.ie understands that whereas Kildare and Westmeath had requested that their semi-final be played outside Croke Park in the event that they were drawn against the Dubs, Meath were happy to play their old enemy at GAA Headquarters.

The semi-final draw was made last night, live on The Sunday Game, after all four quarter-finals were staged over the weekend.

Dublin haven’t played a Leinster semi-final outside Croker since 1996 when, as defending All-Ireland champions, they faced Louth in Navan.

For nine consecutive summers, from 2007 to ‘2015, they didn’t play a solitary championship match beyond the Pale, having narrowly overcome Longford at Pearse Park in 2006.

Since 2016 they have played all of their Leinster openers at provincial venues – at neutral locations for the first five years and then away to Wexford both last summer and again on Saturday evening.

The decision to fix Croke Park as the venue for both of this year’s semi-finals – a repeat of the 2021 pairings won by Dublin and Kildare - was made this morning.

Throw-in times have yet to be confirmed, although it’s almost certain that Kildare/Westmeath will be played first, followed by Dublin/Meath.

Curiously, even though Dublin’s familiarity with Croker is routinely championed as a contributory factor behind their relentless success over the past decade, they have lost three of their last four outings there – last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo along with league clashes against Armagh and Mayo, before they ended that losing streak with victory over Donegal in their penultimate Division 1 outing back in March.