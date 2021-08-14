Dublin v Mayo: Great rivals clash once again in mouthwatering All-Ireland SFC semi-final

James Horan's Mayo side will bid to cause the shock of the GAA season with victory over Dessie Farrell's Dublin at Croke Park.
Aidan O’Shea knows he’s not “everyone’s cup of tea”. Just being himself and doing what he has done on a football field for the last 13 years now has a propensity to divide opinion.
How sobering it is to think that we’re now 17 years on from that moment Michael Lyster so famously turned to Colm O’Rourke at half-time in the ’04 All-Ireland final and suggested they were “looking at a murder scene”.