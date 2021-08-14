| 13.7°C Dublin

Dublin v Mayo: Great rivals clash once again in mouthwatering All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Ciarán Kilkenny, left, and Dean Rock of Dublin arrive before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Dublin manager Dessie Farrell during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ciarán Kilkenny, left, and Dean Rock of Dublin arrive before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ciarán Kilkenny, left, and Dean Rock of Dublin arrive before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

Ciarán Kilkenny, left, and Dean Rock of Dublin arrive before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

James Horan's Mayo side will bid to cause the shock of the GAA season with victory over Dessie Farrell's Dublin at Croke Park.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis from the likes of Joe Brolly, John Mullane, Pat Spillane, Vincent Hogan and Tomás O Sé. Issued during the GAA Championships.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy