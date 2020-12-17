Dublin v Mayo: €30million black hole and a Saturday night under lights - everything you need to know about All-Ireland final

How does this All-Ireland compare to previous years?

Well, as a spectacle, as we saw last weekend, it’s going to be nothing like we’re used to. The stadium will be deserted, the stands will be silent and the Sam Maguire Cup won’t even make its way as far as the winning teams’ dressing room.

The game takes place on a Saturday night, under lights – something you would ordinarily only see in a replayed decider and the pre-match hustle and bustle on Jones’ Road will be eerily absent.

For the GAA and indeed for the city, that comes at a huge cost. On a normal All-Ireland Final weekend, footfall in the capital increases by about 5%, which equates to about €20million of a boost in revenue for the city.

The GAA stand to lose in the region of €8million due to the absence of supporters, with the loss in revenue for ticket sales making up the majority of that figure. On top of that, there’s the income from corporate and premium boxes, match programmes and franchises for food and bars, none of which the GAA will receive for any of this year’s All-Ireland Finals.

They will make a saving on stewarding/policing around the ground but that will only make up for a fraction of the financial damages inflicted by Covid-19.

Where and when is the match on?

The 2020 All-Ireland Football Final gets underway at 5pm on Saturday in Croke Park.

How did they get here?

The football championship’s structure was altered dramatically due to Covid-19, resulting in a straight knockout championship for the first time since 2000. Dublin were crowned Leinster champions for the 10th time in-a-row when beating Meath, while Mayo captured their first Connacht title since 2015 on the road in Salthill against their arch-rivals Galway.

That saw both team progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals where both recorded facile victories. Dublin beat Cavan by 15-points, while Mayo had 13 to spare over Tipperary a fortnight ago.

Previous meetings?

There have been plenty but you have to go back to 2006 for the last time any of their championship meetings ended happily for Mayo supporters. They didn’t know it at the time, but that infamous All-Ireland semi-final, where Mayo riled the Dubs by warming-up in front of Hill 16 before going on to beat the Boys in Blue 1-16 to 2-12, was the beginning of a rivalry which would continue to this very day and in many ways, shape the last decade or so of Gaelic football.

This will be the sides’ fifth All-Ireland final meeting since 2013, including the drawn game in 2016. Of the previous four games, there has been one draw, with Dublin winning the other three by a solitary point each and every time. There’s been own goals, costly red cards, a flying GPS; you name it, Dublin and Mayo have produced it.

What kind of form are Dublin in?

Devastating is the answer. Some thought that this could be the year where the Dubs’ dominance was finally ended. With no backdoor, a year of disruption and a new manager, this was as good a time as any to knock the Metropolitans off their perch but since action recommenced in mid-October, Dessie Farrell’s side have been operating on another planet. Their average winning margin for the championship thus far stands at 17.25. That’s what faces Mayo on Saturday evening.

What kind of form are Mayo in?

For once, expectation was somewhat low in Mayo ahead of the championship. The county were relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz League and 2020 was seen as a bit of a rebuilding year for James Horan’s team. Horan introduced a number of new faces to the set-up but they’ve grown into the side and the team’s performances have gone from strength-to-strength in the championship, culminating in a devastating attacking display against Tipp two weeks ago where Mayo ran up a final tally of 5-20, with Cillian O’Connor accounting for 4-9 of that.

Who are the key protagonists to look out for?

In Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton, Dublin have the two leading contenders for Footballer of the Year, while Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock have been in sublime form in attack too. Robbie McDaid has been one of the finds of the year and has filled the void left by Jack McCaffrey seamlessly for Dessie Farrell.

Mayo’s inside line did the damage against Tipp and that’s where they’re likely to win this game should they come out the right side of the result. Cillian O’Connor has Footballer of the Year ambitions of his own, with Tommy Conroy enjoying a superb debut season in the other corner, while Aidan O’Shea is the glue that links the attack together from the edge of the square. Paddy Durcan and Lee Keegan are in line pick up two of Dublin’s key attackers – Kilkenny and O’Callaghan most likely.

Is there any potential history in the making?

No matter the result on Saturday, history will be made. Dublin created history last year in winning five-in-a-row, cementing their place as the greatest team of all time. Now, they’ll look to extend that record with a sixth successive crown and in many people’s eyes, 10-in-a-row is quickly becoming a real possibility with this group.

On the Mayo side, well there’s the chance to break the curse which spans back as far as 1951 – the last time they were crowned All-Ireland champions. Since 1989, they’ve lost eight All-Ireland Finals with talks of the curse growing with each defeat. Could this be the day where they finally end decades of heartache?

Where can I watch?

The game will be live on RTE 2 and Sky Sports Mix, with coverage beginning on RTE at 3.40pm ahead of throw-in at 5pm.

What Dublin veteran Cian O’Sullivan says:

“That bubble that we have within the team and trying to be the absolute best team that we can be, to sustain that and be consistent with that and not be a flash in the pan and a one-hit wonder, that’s what really drives me and motivates me to be part of that. That creates a massive competitive drive within that arena. To get involved and to be on the 26, or to play some part, it’s a massive motivator.”

What Mayo defender Stephen Coen says:

“I think the big thing is that we’re focusing on ourselves, we’re trying to improve all the time. We’ve got a lot of new players who are extremely exciting and don’t even think about results or the next game or two weeks’ time, they’re just thinking of the now.”

What the bookies say:

Dublin are 2/9 with Mayo 9/2. It’s 11/1 for a draw.

