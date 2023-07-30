Dublin v Kerry player ratings: Paul Mannion the main man as Boys in Blue reclaim the Sam Maguire

Here is how the players rated as Dublin scaled football's summit once again to dethrone Kerry with a 1-15 to 1-13 win in the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park this afternoon.

DUBLIN

STEPHEN CLUXTON 8

Nailed two crucial first-half frees. Conceded his first goal in four years of championship football but was exemplary from kick-outs as always with a 100 per cent record of 23/23. What a comeback.

EOIN MURCHAN 7

Made some darting runs forward, as is his wont, and got in some vital interceptions at the other end of the pitch as he defended bravely before limping off late on.

MICK FITZSIMONS 8

Picked up David Clifford as expected and kept him to 0-2 from play with a sterling defensive effort as he put him under huge pressure in possession. Now has an incredible nine Celtic Crosses.

DAVID BYRNE 7

Had some shaky moments against Kerry's goal-scorer Paul Geaney but came into the game the longer it went on and was a key ball carrier in the dying minutes.

BRIAN HOWARD 8

Got on a lot of ball from Cluxton's kick-outs, particularly in the opening half, and regularly drove forward. Cool and calm while probing in possession and he stopped a certain goal from Geaney.

JOHN SMALL 7

Was turned over in possession on a few occasions when needlessly carrying the ball into traffic but had a fine second half and did well while keeping tabs on Seán O'Shea.

LEE GANNON 7

Yellow carded in the opening half for a clumsy tackle on Shane Ryan but had plenty of good moments and injected energy to proceedings at various stages before making way for Jack McCaffrey.

BRIAN FENTON 8

Kicked a trademark score in the first half but didn't dominate as he can. Stepped it up after the break with some big plays, including a big possession from a throw-in and a second point. A tower of strength.

JAMES MCCARTHY 6

Not one of his memorable performances with uncharacteristic errors but that will matter little in the annals of football history. Lifting Sam Maguire caps an extraordinary county career.

PADDY SMALL 7

Was off-colour in front of the posts in the opening half but his deflected goal in the 46th minute, as well as a later point, helped to turn the tide in Dublin's favour.

PAUL MANNION 9

Looked on his game from the throw-in and fired over two beauties from his trusty left boot in the first half before doing likewise after the break. His 52nd-minute free when trailing by three was also pivotal.

CIARÁN KILKENNY 7

A late inclusion and didn't have the impact most expected early on. Came into the game and it was his defensive qualities, rather than his attacking prowess, that shone to the fore.

CORMAC COSTELLO 5

Starting his first final, the Whitehall Colmcille attacker didn't have the display that a fine season deserved before being replaced by Niall Scully in the 54th minute.

CON O'CALLAGHAN 6

Looked out of sorts throughout but could have had a sensational goal were it not for the crossbar. Not his day but it will matter little to the Cuala powerhouse.

COLM BASQUEL 8

Had a huge second half with a brilliant point off his left before he robbed White to set up Small's goal. Followed up with another point and won the insurance free that Dean Rock converted.

BENCH 9

Jack McCaffrey was first in after 49 minutes and instantly made an impact with his hard runs piercing holes through the Kerry defence while Niall Scully, Cian Murphy and Seán McMahon also had their moments late on.

MANAGER 9

Dessie Farrell has taken plenty of criticism as Dublin's cloak of invincibility slipped but he pulled out all of the stops by luring Cluxton, Mannion and McCaffrey back. Use of his bench tipped the scales.

KERRY

SHANE RYAN 7

Got forward as an extra man at times in the first half and was stuck in the middle of things. Was very unlucky with Paddy Small's goal effort as a deflection sent him the wrong way.

GRAHAM O'SULLIVAN 6

Was winning his battle with Paddy Small but his fortunes changed after the break and the Dromid Pearses defender was unable to have the type of impact that marked him out this season.

JASON FOLEY 6

Came off a clear second best in his duel with Paul Mannion and struggled to get to grips with the Kilmacud Crokes flyer in either half. A disappointing end to a strong season.

TOM O'SULLIVAN 6

Was denied the opportunity to regularly maraud forward but missed two chances when he did. Quietened Cormac Costello and won that duel but didn't impact the game as he would have liked.

PAUL MURPHY 6

Was unlucky to see his block on Small send Shane Ryan the wrong way for Dublin's goal and came off second best in his duel with Colm Basquel before being withdrawn in the 56th minute.

TADHG MORLEY 7

Usually operates as sweeper but instead followed Con O'Callaghan for the most part. His direct marker was not his usual self and he had the upper hand in that battle.

GAVIN WHITE 6

Was denied the opportunity to hare forward and create overlaps like he normally does and will rue being turned over by Basquel for the goal that breathed life into Dublin's challenge.

DIARMUID O'CONNOR 7

Worked tirelessly throughout and picked up a string of breaking balls around the middle from kick-outs. Had a few key dispossessions in the closing half and brought the fight to the Dubs.

JACK BARRY 6

Shadowed Brian Fenton as usual and had his moments, including a brilliant win of possession against all odds in the second half, before being replaced in the 67th minute.

DARA MOYNIHAN 5

As industrious as ever at wing-forward but will rue a missed point chance before the break and was unable to impose himself on the game like he would have wanted.

SEÁN O'SHEA 6

Had a good first half and looked dangerous but he was unable to get himself into the normal scoring positions after the break as Dublin wrestled momentum away from the Kingdom.

STEPHEN O'BRIEN 7

Got on plenty of ball in the first half and executed a few big turnovers in a polished display before being withdrawn after 58 minutes. His starting role robbed them of a much-needed bench impact, though.

PAUDIE CLIFFORD 7

Didn't get the latitude to dictate in the opening half but came alive upon the resumption and fired 0-3 from play before being snuffed out in the closing minutes.

DAVID CLIFFORD 6

Had only touched the ball once by the 23rd minute. Didn't look his usual self but still fired over two points and played a sublime pass for their goal. Second-half wides will haunt the Kerry skipper, however.

PAUL GEANEY 7

Denied a goal early on and made some darting runs before coolly taking his goal before the break. Popped over a point early in the second half and was surprisingly taken off just after the hour mark.

BENCH 6

Adrian Spillane and Micheál Burns were the first in but struggled to make an impact along with Brian Ó Beaglaíoch and Killian Spillane's late score was a rare high point for the reserves.

MANAGER 6

Jack O'Connor failed in his bid for back-to-back All-Ireland wins and he may rue the decision to start O'Brien given the lack of bounce which he got from the bench. This one will hurt after getting themselves into a winning position.