Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland SFC final: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The Sam Maguire Cup and Dublin and Kerry jerseys

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship reaches its climax this weekend with old rivals Dublin and Kerry battling it out to be top dogs. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.30pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown live on RTE2 and BBC2. It will be streamed live on the RTE Player and you can also follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog.

What are the odds?

Kerry are slight favourites at 10/11 with Dublin 6/5 and the draw after 70 minutes is 7/1.