Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Cork players, left to right, Ian Maguire, Eoghan McSweeney, John Cooper, and Rory Maguire. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
The Dublin team before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
A general view of Croke Park before the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final double-header of Clare v Derry and Dublin v Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile