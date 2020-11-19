Dublin to wear special commemorative jersey against Meath to mark Bloody Sunday anniversary

Dublin will wear a special jersey against Meath to mark the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday at Croke Park.

Dublin will join Tipperary in wearing a special commemorative jersey this weekend to mark the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

14 people were shot dead by British Forces in Croke Park on November 21, 1920, including Tipperary player Michael Hogan, who the Hogan Stand is named after.

This weekend will mark the centenary of the tragic day, with Dublin and Tipperary, who were in action 100 years ago, both wearing special jerseys to mark the occasion.

Our Senior footballers will wear a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster Football Final, to mark the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday #B100dySunday pic.twitter.com/M4FU7D7TTE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 18, 2020

Tipperary will wear a green and white throwback jersey in Sunday's Munster football final against Cork while Dublin will also wear a special strip paying tribute to the 14 people who lost their lives.

Dublin take on Meath on Saturday night in the Leinster football final, and there will be a ceremony to commemorate Bloody Sunday before throw-in.

Online Editors