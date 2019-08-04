Old rivalries are set to be renewed next weekend after the All-Ireland football semi-final line-up was confirmed this afternoon.

Dublin to go head-to head with Mayo again as times and dates for All-Ireland semi-finals are confirmed

Dublin's win in Omagh means that they top their Super 8s group, which sees them face Mayo in Croke Park next Saturday evening at 5pm. The following day, Peter Keane's Kerry side will take on Mickey Harte's Tyrone, with the second semi-final throwing in at 15.30.

Dublin and Mayo have faced each other seven times this decade in the championship, with the Dubs winning four of those matches, with Mayo winning one and two finishing in a draw.

James Horan's side beat Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2012, before they went head-to-head in the following year's final, with Jim Gavin leading his team to All-Ireland glory in his first year on the touchline.

Dublin prevailed in the All-Ireland semi-final after a replay in 2015, and also emerged victorious in the 2016 final, also after a replay. The most recent championship meeting between the counties took place in 2017, with Dublin claiming a third All-Ireland title in-a-row after orchestrating a one-point win.

Kerry and Tyrone had a number of famous clashes - all won by the northern team - in the noughties but the Kingdom have turned the table in this decade, winning a qualifier clash in 2012 and an All-Ireland semi-final in 2015.

The 2019 All-Ireland final takes place on September 1.

