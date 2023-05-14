Dublin swat Louth aside to clinch 13th straight Leinster title in one-sided final

Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15

Dublin players Cian Murphy, left, and Lee Gannon with the Delaney cup after their side's victory in the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final over Louth at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

IT ended in carnage, Dublin pouring through an AWOL Louth defence in the closing stages of this latest Leinster final mismatch.

They snaffled two goals in the home straight, from subs Paddy Small and Colm Basquel, but it could have been more. It could have been anything.

A final point from fellow sub Seán MacMahon in the fourth minute of stoppage time brought Dublin’s final tally to 5-21, exactly what they scored against Louth in Portlaoise in 2019. At least the Wee County managed five more points in reply this time – small comfort.

The final margin of victory was 21 points, replicating the same difference when Dessie Farrell’s men blitzed Meath in 2020, thereby emulating the biggest final margin during this record-shredding run of 13 consecutive Leinster titles.

Skipper Sam Mulroy was one of the few Louth men to offer any type of meaningful resistance, finishing with ten points. Mickey Harte has rarely experienced a day like this in his long championship career.

Now back-track just over an hour. When Mulroy evaded David Byrne under the Hogan Stand, checking back onto his favoured right foot for an eye-catching point, the game was 12 minutes old and the rank outsiders led by 0-3 to 0-2.

Were we finally about to witness that long-endangered species, a competitive Leinster final?

Afraid not.

From that point on, Dublin clicked into gear and hit an unanswered 1-10 over the next 20 minutes. Harte had already made two substitutions in an attempt to stem the bleeding, but it was merely a case of damage limitation as Dessie Farrell’s champions cruise-controlled their way to a record 13th Leinster title.

The large Louth contingent in a Croke Park crowd of 40,115 had little reason to cheer after those opening hints of parity.

This was a slow-burning Dublin performance but it has reinforced their credentials as serious contenders for Sam after their stuttering semi-final display against Kildare.

Perhaps the biggest caveat was the first half injury to Jack McCaffrey, who appeared to have picked up a leg injury even before kicking his second point and promptly leaving the fray just after the half-hour mark.

He could now face a race against time to be fit for Dublin’s All-Ireland group opener at home to Roscommon in a fortnight.

Before throw-in we had the obligatory late Sky Blue changes, with a trio of former All Stars – Brian Howard, McCaffrey and Niall Scully – promoted at the expense of Cian Murphy, Tom Lahiff and Basquel.

For 20 minutes we had the pretence of a contest at an unseasonably cold Headquarters. Louth looked nervy from the outset, making far too many unforced errors on their biggest day in 13 years. But Dublin were almost as culpable when it came to cheap turnovers; and even after a Cormac Costello free and the impressive Seán Bugler had pushed Dublin ahead for the first time.

Soon after, Brian Fenton played a one-two with Ciarán Kilkenny and looked poised to pull the trigger on goal before centre-back Niall Sharkey made a brilliant tackle.

But from the resultant ‘45’, nailed by Costello, Dublin exploded into life and put this game to bed in a little over ten minutes of total dominance.

A Con O’Callaghan mark and Costello effort from play were followed by the first goal, on 22 minutes. Sharkey won a kickout only to be swamped and turned over by John Small. A few seconds later, O’Callaghan was teeing up Paul Mannion at the far post for a simple fisted finish.

By the 32nd minute, Dublin were 1-12 to 0-3 clear. To their credit, Louth hit five points without reply either side of half-time – three before the break to leave it 1-12 to 0-6, and a further two straight after.

But normal service soon resumed, and when Mannion’s point attempt dropped short, Murphy picked up the pieces and fed James McCarthy for their second goal in the 45th minute.

Bugler, later named Man of the Match, drilled home a third on 55 minutes after linking up with Kilkenny on a burst through the middle. Then when Lee Gannon’s 68th minute piledriver ricocheted off the crossbar and high into the air, the inrushing Small jumped highest to claim the decisive rebound touch.

Three minutes into stoppage time, Basquel completed the goal rush. Louth’s misery was complete.

SCORERS:

Dublin: S Bugler 1-3, C Costello 0-5 (3f, 1 ‘45’), P Mannion 1-1 (0-1f), C O’Callaghan 0-4 (2m), J McCarthy, P Small, C Basquel 1-0 each, C Kilkenny 0-3, J McCaffrey 0-2, J Small, D Rock, S MacMahon 0-1 each.

Louth:S Mulroy 0-10 (7f, 1 ‘45’), C Grimes 0-2, C Lennon, L Jackson, C Downey 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

DUBLIN –S Cluxton; D Newcombe, D Byrne, L Gannon; B Howard, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Costello.

Subs: C Murphy for McCaffrey (inj) 31, P Small for Scully (52), D Rock for Costello (52), C Basquel for Mannion (59), S MacMahon for Howard (63).

LOUTH –J Califf; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, C Murphy; T Durnin, C Early; C McKeever, C Downey, C Grimes; D McConnon, S Mulroy, L Jackson.

Subs:C Lennon for McConnon (26), A Williams for Murphy (31), C McCaul for Jackson (40), P Mathews for Early (55), R Burns for Corcoran (68).

REF –C Lane (Cork)