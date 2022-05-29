Dublin strike early and often to leave Lilies bewildered

Those keen on revitalising the Leinster football championship were pinning their hopes on Kildare, but fears of their defensive vulnerability proved well placed at Croke Park yesterday. Those frailties were exposed in the most merciless way imaginable, Dublin demolishing their opponents with a devastating first half display, scoring five goals.

By half time they had the match settled and Kildare left in an abject position, trailing 0-6 to 5-7. Two goals from Cormac Costello, a thorn in the side of one of Kildare’s best players during the league, Ryan Houlihan, were supplemented by net-shakers from an outstanding Con O’Callaghan, and John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Houlihan had just returned from injury which may explain some of his rustiness but he was not alone in his discomfort. Dublin’s inside forwards were rampant, bunching in front of the Kildare goal and then darting out when the ball was about to be released. Kildare were pulled asunder and before the half had expired they brought back Alex Beirne to act as a sweeper and stop the slaughter.

All of the day’s important business was conducted in that first half. Brian Fenton stroked over two points and Lee Gannon came up the field to join in the feast, hitting two from play and having a hand in one of the goals, a brilliant finish by Small in the 19th minute with the impressive Sean Bugler also involved. Incredibly, that marked their fourth green flag. When Costello bagged his second three minutes before the Dublin supporters had already started singing Molly Malone. Ten points up, they sang it like a victory song.

O’Callaghan was immense, a player that Dublin sorely missed during the league when they ended up relegated for the first time since 1995, with Mick O’Grady given the marking duty but unable to keep up with him. Afterwards the Cuala man collected a deserved man of the match award, having finished the day with 1-5, 1-4 from play. James McCarthy accepted the Delaney Cup on behalf of his team, hardly a new experience, this being their 12th in a row, but it had a sense of renewal and will have sent out a statement that Dublin head on to the All-Ireland quarter finals with an impressive run of form.

“It’s been a tough year for us,” said McCarthy in his victory speech, savouring a moment that might once have been taken more for granted. “We’d to do a lot of soul-searching after the league.”

His manager Dessie Farrell refereed to the league as a “humbling” experience afterwards and admitted to be pleased with their consistency, after three impressive wins. “There was definitely an efficiency there, particularly in the first half, that we were happy with,” he said. “We do realise of course that much stiffer tests lie ahead.”

What could Kildare do when faced with such a crisis, conceding goals in the 5th, 7th, 16th, 19th and 27th minutes? Last year’s Leinster final loss to Dublin revealed a lack of ambition when losing 0-20 to 1-9, a caution to their play that smacked of fear and damage limitation. Greater bravery was essential if they were to win a first provincial title in 22 years and inflict on Dublin what would be a first loss in the province since 2010, and only their second since 2004.

Kildare offered the most obvious challenge to Dublin’s supremacy with promising underage form and the appointment of Glenn Ryan as manager merging with a Division 1 campaign that ended relegation but had some positive signals, including a first competitive win over Dublin in 20 years.

“We weren’t expecting ourselves to be in that position we found ourselves in,” said a deflated Ryan afterwards. “When they got the opportunities they were very clinical. They went for the jugular.”

From the start Kildare tried to go at Dublin and Paul Cribbin kicked an encouraging point off McCarthy in the third minute. But it didn’t last. A minute later O’Callaghan dashed out ahead of O’Grady and won a free for Dean Rock to level. A minute after that O’Callaghan won another foot race and popped the pass to Kilkenny who put the ball past the unfortunate Mark Donnellan for the first goal. Costello netted two minutes after when he reacted latest to a ball that came off the upright, struck by Rock.

The goals kept coming, the fifth from O’Callaghan when set up by Costello, Eoin Murchan careering up the field to join in the move. Afterwards the Kildare manager said the first half was not a fair reflection of his side. They must now dust themselves down for a qualifier in two weeks, while Dublin wait four weeks for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

For the second half, 16 points down, Kildare made a double substitution, replacing centre James Murray with David Hyland and Paddy Woodgate came in for Darragh Kiran. Ben McCormack moved to full forward and had an early point to go with two in the first half, also winning a free which Woodgate converted. But the mission was really about gaining some pride and respectability. McCormack ended up with five points, one of the few Kildare players to emerge with credit.

Jimmy Hyland goaled in the 50th minute after being set up by Kevin Flynn, but Flynn was black carded five minutes later, leaving Kildare a man down for ten minutes. McCormack scored his fifth point, but O’Callaghan keep clipping scores at the other end and when Flynn returned Dublin’s lead was 15 points, compared to 13 when he left.

Scorers – Dublin: C O’Callaghan 1-5 (0-1m), C Costello 2-1, D Rock 0-4 (4f), C Kilkenny, J Small 1-0 each, B Fenton 0-3, L Gannon 0-2, A Byrne, N Scully 0-1 each.

Kildare: J Hyland 1-4 (0-3f), B McCormack 0-5 (1m), K Feely 0-2 (1m), K Flynn, P Cribbin, D Kirwan, P Woodgate (f) 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J Small, B Howard, J McCarthy; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, C Kilkenny, L O’Dell; C Costello, C O’Callaghan, D Rock. Subs: N Scully for O’Dell (45), C Murphy for Murchan (51 inj), A Byrne for Rock (60), J Cooper for Lahiff (65), B O’Leary for Costello (70)

Kildare: M Donnellan; S Ryan, M O’Grady, R Houlihan; K Flynn, J Murray, T Archbold; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, D Flynn, J Hyland. Subs: D Hyland for Murray (h-t), P Woodgate for Hyland (h-t), P McDermott for Cribbin (49), D Malone for Archbold (60), F Conway for Beirne (68)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).