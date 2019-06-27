Dublin star: Players should get a few bob for promotions, but €6k claims not accurate

Dublin star Kevin McManamon has refuted suggestions that his team-mates command hefty fees for promotional appearances, but insists "it's fair game" for GAA players to be reimbursed when giving up their time.

Dublin star Kevin McManamon has refuted suggestions that his team-mates command hefty fees for promotional appearances, but insists "it's fair game" for GAA players to be reimbursed when giving up their time.

An Irish Independent report earlier this month revealed that the Dubs' earning power had soared to new levels, with as much as €6,000 for a single appearance, depending on the player and the company involved.

McManamon was flabbergasted by such suggestions and is adamant that it is not accurate, although he does believe players should "get a few bob" in return for their time.

"I don't know where they came up with those figures because I've never seen anything like that so I don't know where it came from, saying that people are getting six grand to go and give medals out? That's not true like," McManamon said yesterday.

He added: "If lads give up their time and they do whatever it is, it's fair game, but I don't know where lads are getting figures from to be honest.

"If people give up their time and they're training as much as they are and they're going out and they're doing a sponsorship thing, all well and good, they get a few bob, but I haven't personally seen figures like that."

McManamon also insists that Jim Gavin's men will miss Diarmuid Connolly in their 'drive for five' this summer after his departure to Donegal Boston was confirmed earlier this week, but he still hopes to line out alongside him again for the Dubs.

"He's always going to be part of our team, he's always going to be a big part of the group. I'd love to play with him again, but by the sounds of things it mightn't happen this year, but I'd love to play with him again, he's a guy I admire a lot," the 32-year-old said.

GAA Newsletter

Irish Independent