Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny is the face of an advertising campaign for a surgeon specialising in sports injuries in India.

Dublin star Ciarán Kilkenny seems surprised to be the face of a billboard campaign in India

The 25-year-old posted a image on Twitter of a large billboard that's being displayed in the Asian country to promote the practice of Dr Vivek S. Patil at Suchirayu Hospital.

The ad reads: "Take a step towards a normal life with less pain and more mobility."

The five-time All-Ireland winner tweeted: "Woke up this morning to this! Great to see Gaelic games being promoted in India. I hear Dr Vivek big Dubs fan"

