Dublin star Ciarán Kilkenny seems surprised to be the face of a billboard campaign in India
Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny is the face of an advertising campaign for a surgeon specialising in sports injuries in India.
The 25-year-old posted a image on Twitter of a large billboard that's being displayed in the Asian country to promote the practice of Dr Vivek S. Patil at Suchirayu Hospital.
The ad reads: "Take a step towards a normal life with less pain and more mobility."
The five-time All-Ireland winner tweeted: "Woke up this morning to this! Great to see Gaelic games being promoted in India. I hear Dr Vivek big Dubs fan"
Woke up this morning to this!— Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) November 17, 2018
Great to see @officialgaa Gaelic games being promoted in India 🇮🇳 I🇮🇪 🙈 I hear Dr Vivek big Dubs fan pic.twitter.com/talGTRBJ8L
GAA is the most followed sport in India after Cricket sure....— Dean Rock (@Deanrock14) November 17, 2018
I’m not surprised by this😁
That’s when you know you’ve made it 😜— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) November 17, 2018
At least they didn't pull a John Terry on you pic.twitter.com/FqJe9Y5TAG— Brian Kelly (@IndiaBrian) November 17, 2018
Online Editors