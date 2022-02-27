Dublin slump to fourth successive league loss as Kildare land famous victory to heap further misery on Dessie Farrell

Jimmy Hyland of Kildare is tackled by Seán McMahon of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare landed a famous victory over Dublin and heaped further misery on the misfiring Dubs with relegation now a real possibility for Dessie Farrell's men after they fell to their fourth consecutive Allianz FL Division 1 loss in St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

Dublin travelled to Newbridge in serious need of a victory, but they left with their tails between their legs as Jimmy Hyland's second-half goal proved the difference with Glenn Ryan's side firing an early blow ahead of a likely Leinster SFC clash later this year.

In a repeat of last year’s Leinster SFC final – which Dublin won by eight points as they landed their 11th provincial crown in succession – Kildare were full value for their victory as they scored a huge win which could help save their Division 1 bacon by the League's conclusion.

'We Will Rock You' blazed out over the tannoy as Kildare entered the pitch to a standing ovation before throw-in and the home side certainly lived up to their billing with a brilliant first-half display in front of a raucous support.

It could have been a different story had Aaron O'Neill not thwarted a Brian Fenton goal chance inside 90 seconds, but compensation did await for the Dubs as Tom Lahiff sent the rebound over the bar.

Daniel Flynn instantly replied for Kildare as he traded scores with Ciarán Kilkenny in a nip and tuck opening quarter which saw the sides level at 0-3 apiece, although Dublin should have been further clear.

Farrell's side have raised just one goal in their opening three League games and they should have had added to that tally with Dean Rock's attempt on goal expertly saved on the line by Shea Ryan.

Kildare had looked bereft of ideas up front in the opening stages, but they started to find their feet with Jimmy Hyland sending over a well-taken attacking mark to send them ahead for the first time in the 24th minute.

Seán Bugler responded for the Dubs with his second point three minutes later, but that would be their last score of the half as Kildare took complete control to fire over four points in succession.

Daniel Flynn landed a superb point from under the stand before Aaron Masterson collected the resultant kick-out to tee up Kevin Flynn for a score before Daniel Flynn weaved in along the end line before fisting over the bar for his third point.

The home support were on their feet as Kildare finished the half with a real flourish through Hyland's first point from play with a four-point lead their just rewards at the half-time break, 0-8 to 0-4.

It was still double scores five minutes into the second half, 0-10 to 0-5, as Hyland and Paddy Woodgate fired over placed balls while Bugler was the only Dublin attacker making any inroads as he landed his third point from play.

Two frees from Rock had just a goal in it before Hyland was the fastest to react to a Jack Sargent goal chance which came back off the crossbar with the Ballyteague wizard palming it to the net in the 47th minute.

They would remain scoreless for the next 16 minutes and there were some nervy moments at the finish, but they deservedly held on as St Conleth's Park exploded following a win that adds serious fuel to their fire for the rest of the year.

'Want to, want to be, want to be a, Lily' rang out far and wide while the Dubs were left wondering where it has all gone wrong since their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo last year when chasing seven All-Ireland SFC titles in succession.

Scorers:

Kildare: J Hyland 1-5 (2f, 2 mark) D Flynn 0-3, B McCormack 0-1, K Flynn 0-1, P Woodgate 0-1f, A O'Neill 0-1f

Dublin: S Bugler 0-4, C Kilkenny 0-2, T Lahiff 0-1, D Rock 0-4f, L Gannon 0-1

TEAMS –

KILDARE – A O'Neill; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; J Murray, T Archbold, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: J Sargent for Kavanagh (32), K O'Callaghan for McCormack (35 +5 temp), McCormack for O'Callaghan (36), B McLoughlin for Woodgate (54), K Feely for Masterson (57), O'Callaghan for Sargent (62-63), D Hyland for D Ryan (67)

DUBLIN – E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, L Gannon; J Cooper, J Small, S McMahon; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, B Howard, S Bugler; R McGarry, C Kilkenny, D Rock.

Subs: R McDaid for Lahiff (temp 23-32), A Byrne for McGarry (48), McDaid for Cooper (55), C O'Shea for Small (62 temp), L O'Dell for Scully (67), A Wright for Howard (70)

REF – S Hurson (Tyrone)