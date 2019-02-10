Ciaran Whelan used last night's enthralling encounter Dublin between and Kerry as an example of why the gaelic football season needs a radical overhaul.

'Dublin should be playing Kerry every year in the Championship' - Ciaran Whelan makes case for summer overhaul after thriller in Tralee

Five-in-a-row chasing Dublin have just one victory from their opening three National Games after they were edged out by a young Kerry side at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry survived a late onslaught and needed a late Peter Crowley point to secure the valuable victory.

Speaking to RTE Sport, Whelan lamented the fact that the next time Dublin and Kerry will probably face each other is in the All-Ireland final, provided they both get there.

He also used the current form of Carlow and Leitrim in Division Three and Four respectively and the interest their exploits is garnering as evidence that the Championship is in dire need of restructuring.

He said: "From a Kerry perspective, psychologically it's a huge boost for a young team. If you go back to 2010 Dublin came down to Killarney having not won down here in 28 years with a relatively young team under Pat Gilroy and that was a significant turning point.

"The belief it will give them, their management and the confidence it will give their young guys is massive.

"It came from raw work-rate and a bit of smartness at the end.

"The positive Jim Gavin will take from it is that they never gave up.

"It was a brilliant game of football and a lot of people are saying we have the Championship and League the wrong way round and we really have to look closely at the provincial championships.

"Dublin should be playing Kerry every year in the Championship. Those teams probably won't meet until the All-Ireland final because of the way the Super 8s is structured this year.

"Look at tomorrow, Carlow are going out with hope, Leitrim are going out with something to drive for. We have to look at a tiered system.

"Tonight was a great game of football and if you want to get gaelic football back on track in terms of being a spectacle and entertainment. This is what we need, the top teams playing each other."

Online Editors