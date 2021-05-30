Dublin set up Allianz League semi-final clash against Donegal as O'Callaghan and Costello shine in Galway win

PREDICTABLE result, but not quite the routine journey to its achievement. All-Ireland champions Dublin were deserving four-point winners over a gutsy Galway in Tuam, thereby securing their progress to a Division 1 semi-final.

But the Tribesmen were still chasing the dream – three minutes into stoppage-time and just two points adrift - before Dublin sub Aaron Byrne unleashed a left-footed thunderbolt to the top right corner of Bernard Power’s net.

That left the visitors with an unassailable five-point lead and, although Shane Walsh crowned a brilliant individual display with his tenth point from a late free, there was no way back for Padraic Joyce’s men.

That means Dublin will meet Donegal in the top flight’s last-four, two weeks from now, while Galway face Monaghan in a relegation play-off.

The pre-match arithmetic was suitably straight-forward: all Dublin needed was a draw to safeguard their passage to a semi-final.

And Galway hopes of toppling the pre-ordained order were diminished by news that Damien Comer was out with a hand injury.

This was one of two late Galway changes, Kieran Molloy and Finnian Ó Laoí promoted for Comer and Eamonn Brannigan. Dublin, meanwhile, made five alterations, with a second league start in goals for Michael Shiel along with call-ups for Eric Lowndes, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Brian Howard and Colm Basquel.

The quintet missing out were Evan Comerford, Robbie McDaid, James McCarthy, Tom Lahiff and Paddy Small.

The first half itself didn’t follow the expected script of Sky Blue supremacy. Galway were well worth the half-time parity they achieved, 0-8 apiece, even if Ciarán Kilkenny, Basquel and Cormac Costello all troubled the Galway defence on their way to shooting a brace each from play by the midpoint.

Their hosts, however, were first out of the block with points from Peter Cooke and Paul Conroy, the latter after a slick interchange of passes involving Dylan McHugh and Robert Finnerty.

Galway were still one up when they engineered the one clear goal chance of the half. It was actually two chances in one: marauding forward from his own full-back line, Seán Kelly released Matthew Tierney through the inside right channel and after his attempt was saved by Shiel, Kelly was first to the rebound only for his follow-up to be caught on the line by full-back David Byrne.

Dublin battled back to draw level on three separate occasions before they edged ahead for the first time, via Basquel on 21 minutes.

For the remainder of the half they made most of the running, pushing two clear through Con O’Callaghan’s opening point after 31 minutes, but Galway finished the half strongly and were rewarded with three of the half four points.

Shane Walsh, whose ball-carrying skills were a regular feature, nailed all three efforts – his second ‘45’, a fine point on the run after Jack Glynn had turned over Costello, and then an injury-time free – to bring half tally to 0-5.

On the restart, as they had done against Kerry the previous week, Dublin played ‘keep ball’ for almost three minutes before Costello finished off the move.

The key score came on 39 minutes, though, when O’Callaghan bundled home a rebound at the second attempt for another goal, this time after Power had repelled a Niall Scully shot but only succeeded in pushing it up into the air.

Suddenly there was four-point daylight between the sides and you waited for Dublin to pull away. It never quite happened, however, even though Costello quickly brought his haul to 0-5 from play with two more efforts.

With Walsh metronomic from frees and ‘45s’ (off either foot) and the occasional shot from play, the underdogs hung tough and when Paul Conroy sent an inviting long delivery goalward on the hour, Matthew Tierney rose highest to flick it beyond Shiel.

But two points was as close as they got and Dublin, shaken and stirred, march on.

SCORERS – Dublin: C Costello 0-6 (1f), C O’Callaghan 1-3, C Kilkenny 0-3, A Byrne 1-0, B Fenton (1m), C Basquel 0-2 each.

Galway: S Walsh 0-10 (5f, 3 ‘45s’), M Tierney 1-0, P Cooke 0-2, P Conroy, R Finnerty, D McHugh 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, J Cooper, D Byrne; E Murchan, S McMahon, E Lowndes; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; N Scully, C Kilkenny, B Howard; C Basquel, C O’Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: R McDaid for McMahon (51), S Bugler for Ó Cofaigh Byrne (51), D Mullin for Scully (68), A Byrne for Basquel (69), T Lahiff for Cooper (74).

GALWAY – B Power; J Glynn, S Mulkerrin, S Kelly; K Molloy, D McHugh L Silke; F Ó Laoí, P Conroy; P Kelly, J Heaney; M Tierney, S Walsh, R Finnerty. Subs: E Brannigan for P Kelly (45), C Potter for Glynn (inj 48), M Ó Bairéad for Ó Laoí (54), T Culhane for Finnerty (61), J Duane for Molloy (66), T Flynn for Cooke (66).

REF – B Cawley (Kildare)